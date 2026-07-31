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WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
31.07.26 | 08:09
0,267 Euro
-0,26 % -0,001
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2580,26608:36
0,2560,26808:25
PR Newswire
31.07.2026 08:18 Uhr
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GAC Group Named to Fortune Global 500 for 14 Consecutive Years, Highlighting Continued Global Growth

GUANGZHOU, China, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Fortune released its 2026 Global 500 list, and GAC Group has been named for the 14th consecutive year, marking another milestone in its global development journey.

From its first listing to now maintaining a presence for 14 straight years, this recognition reflects GAC's long-standing commitment to developing high-quality products and delivering value to customers. This achievement highlights GAC's contribution to the advancement of China's automotive industry and reflects GAC's evolution from a leading domestic automaker into an increasingly global automotive company.

The year 2026 marks a milestone for GAC. On July 16, the 30 millionth vehicle rolled off the line at GAC's manufacturing plant. From its first vehicle to the 30 millionth delivery, GAC completed this journey in just 29 years, achieving an impressive "GAC Speed." Behind it are the choices and trust of tens of millions of customers, GAC's long-standing commitment to quality and safety, and its determination to pursue electrification and intelligent transformation. It also reflects the broader evolution of China's auto industry from volume-driven growth to value-driven growth.

GAC's overseas business continued to gain momentum in the first half of 2026, with cumulative exports reaching 121,483 vehicles, up 132% year-on-year. It now operates in over 110 countries and regions, with 746 sales and service outlets, 7 overseas manufacturing plants, and cumulative exports exceeding 540,000 vehicles. Markets across regions have shown robust growth: in Asia-Pacific, Hong Kong (China) topped electric private car sales and Thailand leads in electric taxi market share; in the Americas, Mexico and Bolivia delivered outstanding results; multiple Middle Eastern and African countries recorded triple-digit growth; and GAC has entered markets such as the UK and Spain, while mass production has started at the Graz plant in Austria, accelerating global localization.

Standing at this milestone of 14 consecutive years on the Fortune Global 500, GAC will continue to advance amid the industry's high-quality development and global transformation, fulfilling its corporate responsibilities and commitments, and moving forward together with its customers worldwide.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-group-named-to-fortune-global-500-for-14-consecutive-years-highlighting-continued-global-growth-302839786.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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