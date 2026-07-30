Safehold Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) reported results for the second quarter 2026.

SAFE published a presentation detailing these results which can be found on its website, www.safeholdinc.com in the "Investors" section.

Highlights from the earnings announcement include:

Q2'26 revenue was $114.6 million

Q2'26 net income attributable to common shareholders was $30.2 million

Q2'26 earnings per share was $0.42

Closed $150 million of new ground lease originations 1

Formed $348 million joint venture with Brookfield on a portfolio of ground leases

Closed $225 million private placement of structured senior unsecured notes due 2056

Estimated Unrealized Capital Appreciation increased to $9.8 billion2

"Safehold delivered a strong second quarter, increasing origination volume, growing UCA and adding investment capacity through two bespoke capital raises," said Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our pipeline remains active and we are well-positioned to pursue opportunities that best serve our customers and shareholders."

The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing this presentation beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 30, 2026. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Safehold's website and by using the dial in information listed below:

Dial-In: 888.506.0062 International: 973.528.0011 Access Code: 458797

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in from 8:00 p.m. ET on July 30, 2026, through 12:00 a.m. ET on August 13, 2026, by calling:

Replay: 877.481.4010 International: 919.882.2331 Access Code: 54312

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

Company Contact:

Pearse Hoffmann

Senior Vice President

Head of Corporate Finance

T 212.930.9400

E [email protected]

1 Includes Safehold's $81m forward commitments for the Ground Leases new originations in Q2'26 that have not yet been funded (such funding commitments are subject to certain conditions). There can be no assurances that Safehold will fully fund these transactions.

2 For more information on UCA, including additional limitations and qualifications, please refer to our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on July 30, 2026, and the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 12, 2026.

SOURCE Safehold