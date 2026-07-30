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WKN: 938456 | ISIN: US3131483063 | Ticker-Symbol: A35
Frankfurt
31.07.26 | 08:04
190,00 Euro
+2,70 % +5,00
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191,00194,0009:14
191,00194,0009:02
PR Newswire
30.07.2026 22:05 Uhr
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Farmer Mac Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

- Outstanding Business Volume of $37.2 Billion -

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A) today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Record outstanding business volume of $37.2 billion, reflecting 22% growth year-over-year
  • Provided $4.0 billion in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America
  • Net interest income grew 22% year-over-year to $118.1 million
  • Net effective spread1 increased 25% from the prior-year period to a record $117.4 million
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $58.9 million, or $5.41 per diluted share
  • Record core earnings1 of $58.8 million, or $5.40 per diluted share, reflecting 24% growth year-over-year
  • Total core capital of $1.9 billion and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 13.2% as of June 30, 2026
  • Issued $100.0 million of Tier 1 capital through the public offering of 6.875% Series I non-cumulative preferred stock

"Farmer Mac delivered record second quarter results, with business volume, revenue, and core earnings all reaching all-time highs, a testament to the strength of our mission-driven franchise and the disciplined execution of our strategy across every part of our business," said Zachary Carpenter, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Broad-based volume growth carried us past $37 billion in outstanding business volume, reinforcing our role as a vital source of liquidity for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. We also strengthened our already robust capital base through a successful preferred stock issuance and maintained our expense efficiency ratio below our 30% strategic target, while continuing to invest for future growth."

$ in millions, except per share amounts

Quarter Ended

June 30,
2026

March 31,
2026

June 30,
2025

QoQ %

Change2

YoY %

Change2

Net Change in

Business Volume

$2,351.1

$1,494.5

$831.9

N/A

N/A

Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$118.1

$101.4

$96.8

16 %

22 %

Net Effective Spread

(Non-GAAP)

$117.4

$102.0

$93.9

15 %

25 %

Diluted EPS (GAAP)

$5.41

$4.75

$4.48

14 %

21 %

Diluted Core EPS (Non-GAAP)

$5.40

$4.74

$4.32

14 %

25 %

____________________________

1Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Measure
2Percentage changes may not compute directly as shown due to rounding of amounts presented above

"Our commitment to innovation reached an important milestone this week with the launch of Farmer Mac Loan Exchange, or FLX, our new Farm & Ranch loan platform, a significant step in modernizing our technology to deliver liquidity more efficiently and at scale, and a strong example of the innovation that will continue to differentiate Farmer Mac and transform the agricultural mortgage market," Mr. Carpenter continued. "As we look to the balance of 2026, we remain well positioned to navigate an evolving macro environment through our diversified portfolio, strong capital position, and disciplined underwriting. We are excited about the significant opportunities ahead and remain focused on deepening our impact in the markets we serve while delivering durable, high-quality earnings and long-term value for our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2026 Income Statement Highlights

  • Net interest income grew $21.3 million year-over-year and $16.7 million quarter-over-quarter
  • Net effective spread3 increased $23.5 million year-over-year, and $15.4 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to robust net volume growth and the collection of $7.4 million of recovery of interest on a delinquent permanent planting exposure
  • Credit provisions primarily related to new volume growth across all segments and portfolio credit migration trends
  • Purchased $21.4 million of tax credits, resulting in a benefit of $2.0 million
  • Net income increased $9.7 million year-over-year and $7.0 million quarter-over-quarter
  • Core earnings3 increased $11.4 million year-over-year and $7.0 million quarter-over-quarter to $58.8 million
  • Core return on equity was 19% in the second quarter, reflecting strong profitability and efficient capital deployment

$ in billions

Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

% of
Outstanding
Business
Volume

Segment

Business
Volume

Net Effective
Spread

YoY Volume
Growth

Agricultural Finance

65 %

Farm & Ranch

$22.0

1.01 %

21 %

Corporate AgFinance

$2.1

3.76 %

7 %

Infrastructure Finance

35 %

Power & Utilities

$8.3

0.36 %

13 %

Renewable Energy

$3.0

1.72 %

55 %

Broadband Infrastructure

$1.9

2.30 %

58 %

Second Quarter 2026 Portfolio Highlights

  • Broad-based, net portfolio growth of $2.4 billion reflective of strong customer demand across all segments
  • Farm & Ranch portfolio grew by $1.7 billion, primarily due to $1.1 billion of net growth in AgVantage securities, including a $0.8 billion AgVantage security from a new counterparty, and net loan purchase volume of $483.4 million
  • Corporate AgFinance portfolio grew modestly by $30.5 million due to loan purchases and AgVantage securities activity with several counterparties
  • Strong business volume in Power & Utilities resulted in net growth of $291.0 million, which included the purchase of a $197 million pool of loans from a single customer
  • Renewable Energy business volume increased $120.2 million due to strong deal flow and continued project finance momentum
  • Broadband Infrastructure business volume grew $161.8 million, reflecting steady demand for rural telecommunications and data connectivity

_____________

3Non-GAAP Measure

Earnings Conference Call Information

The conference call to discuss Farmer Mac's second quarter 2026 financial results will be held beginning at 4:30 p.m. eastern time on Thursday, July 30, 2026, and can be accessed by telephone or live webcast as follows:

Telephone (Domestic): (888) 880-3330
Telephone (International): (646) 357-8766
Webcast: https://www.farmermac.com/investors/events-presentations/

When dialing in to the call, please ask for the "Farmer Mac Earnings Conference Call." The call can be heard live and will also be available for replay on Farmer Mac's website for one week following the conclusion of the call.

More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for second quarter 2026 is in Farmer Mac's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

We use "non-GAAP measures" in our analysis of financial information. Non-GAAP measures represent measures of financial performance that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we use the following non-GAAP measures: (1) "core earnings," (2) "core earnings per common share," and (3) "net effective spread," in both dollars and percentage yield. In our view, these non-GAAP measures are useful alternative measures in understanding our economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Our disclosure of non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Core Earnings and Core Earnings Per Share

The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per common share, which are non-GAAP measures, and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share, which are GAAP measures, is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on our financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Additionally, these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that we believe are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of our core business.

Net Effective Spread

We use Net Effective Spread ("NES") to measure the net spread earned between interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship.

NES excludes the following:

  • Interest income and interest expense associated with single-class consolidated trusts with beneficial interests owned by third parties and for which we guarantees all classes of securities issued ("single-class consolidated trusts") and reclassifies that activity to guarantee and commitment fees in determining our core earnings. This reclassification reflects our view that the net interest income earned on single-class consolidated trusts is effectively a guarantee fee.
  • Fair value changes of financial derivatives and corresponding financial assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on our financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.
  • The amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value.

NES includes the following:

  • Income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). For undesignated financial derivatives, we record the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives" on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
  • The net effects of terminations or net settlements on undesignated financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other government-sponsored enterprises and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that we receive upon the inception of certain swaps. For GAAP purposes, realized gains or losses on settlements of these contracts are reported in the Consolidated Statements of Operations in the period in which they occur. For NES, these realized gains or losses are deferred and amortized as net yield adjustments over the term of the related debt, which generally ranges from 3 to 15 years.

More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed today with the SEC. For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions, estimates, and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:

  • the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;
  • legislative, regulatory, or current or future political developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or infrastructure industries;
  • fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;
  • the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;
  • the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and infrastructure indebtedness;
  • the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies (including tariffs and trade restrictions), fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, and volatility in commodity prices;
  • the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indices;
  • developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving GSEs, including Farmer Mac;
  • the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization to respond to inflation and employment levels; and
  • other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather, flooding and drought, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.

Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is driven by its mission to increase the accessibility of financing to provide vital liquidity for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. The secondary market served by Farmer Mac provides liquidity to our nation's agricultural and infrastructure businesses, supporting a vibrant and strong rural America. We offer a wide range of solutions to help meet financial institutions' growth, liquidity, risk management, and capital relief needs across diverse markets, including agriculture, agribusiness, broadband infrastructure, power and utilities, and renewable energy. We are uniquely positioned to facilitate competitive access to financing that fuels growth, innovation, and prosperity in America's rural and agricultural communities. Additional information about Farmer Mac is available on our website at www.farmermac.com.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)



As of


June 30, 2026


December 31, 2025


(in thousands)

Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $26,984 and $24,475, respectively)

$ 1,038,091


$ 931,067

Investment securities:




Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $15,249,174 and $13,813,551, respectively)

14,891,506


13,580,285

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

4,514,893


3,954,223

Other investments

18,763


15,871

Total Investment Securities

19,425,162


17,550,379

Loans:




Loans held for investment, at amortized cost

15,902,213


13,877,051

Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost

2,325,798


2,482,010

Allowance for losses

(47,167)


(37,785)

Total loans, net of allowance

18,180,844


16,321,276

Financial derivatives, at fair value

42,411


44,875

Accrued interest receivable (includes $37,189 and $40,945, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)

374,120


357,155

Guarantee and commitment fees receivable

58,476


57,214

Deferred tax asset, net

10,599


173

Prepaid expenses and other assets

160,489


108,018

Total Assets

$ 39,290,192


$ 35,370,157





Liabilities and Equity:




Liabilities:




Notes payable

$ 34,693,922


$ 30,822,570

Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties

2,217,532


2,365,435

Financial derivatives, at fair value

69,282


21,618

Accrued interest payable (includes $14,696 and $15,795, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)

268,428


233,714

Guarantee and commitment obligation

55,555


54,770

Other liabilities

131,039


153,101

Total Liabilities

37,435,758


33,651,208

Commitments and Contingencies




Equity:




Preferred stock:




Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

96,659


96,659

Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

77,003


77,003

Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

116,160


116,160

Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

121,327


121,327

Series H, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

96,844


96,844

Series I, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

96,764


-

Common stock:




Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding

1,031


1,031

Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding

500


500

Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,318,708 shares and 9,325,556 shares
outstanding, respectively

9,319


9,326

Additional paid-in capital

140,836


139,370

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax

(18,234)


13,382

Retained earnings

1,116,225


1,047,347

Total Equity

1,854,434


1,718,949

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 39,290,192


$ 35,370,157

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest income:








Investment securities and cash equivalents

$ 215,222


$ 213,983


$ 418,631


$ 423,633

Loans

235,038


185,039


447,590


356,803

Total interest income

450,260


399,022


866,221


780,436

Total interest expense

332,185


302,225


646,750


592,700

Net interest income

118,075


96,797


219,471


187,736

Provision for losses

(7,017)


(7,713)


(11,325)


(9,397)

Net interest income after provision for losses

111,058


89,084


208,146


178,339

Non-interest income/(expense):








Guarantee and commitment fees

6,079


4,816


11,916


9,295

Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives

224


80


1,364


(2,556)

Other income

634


941


1,386


2,478

Non-interest income

6,937


5,837


14,666


9,217

Operating expenses:








Compensation and employee benefits

23,706


17,631


44,963


35,383

General and administrative

11,591


10,859


22,853


21,617

Regulatory fees

862


1,000


1,725


2,000

Operating expenses

36,159


29,490


69,541


59,000

Income before income taxes

81,836


65,431


153,271


128,556

Income tax expense

14,885


10,594


27,197


24,068

Net income

66,951


54,837


126,074


104,488

Preferred stock dividends

(8,074)


(5,667)


(15,365)


(11,333)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 58,877


$ 49,170


$ 110,709


$ 93,155









Earnings per common share:








Basic earnings per common share

$ 5.43


$ 4.50


$ 10.21


$ 8.53

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 5.41


$ 4.48


$ 10.15


$ 8.49

Reconciliations

Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings


For the Three Months Ended


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


June 30, 2025


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 58,877


$ 51,832


$ 49,170

Less reconciling items:






Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair
value changes

184


(679)


(639)

Gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes

889


362


2,709

Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading assets

59


53


(65)

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred
gains on assets consolidated at fair value(1)

26


44


25

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

(1,017)


335


255

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(30)


(24)


(480)

Sub-total

111


91


1,805

Core earnings

$ 58,766


$ 51,741


$ 47,365







Composition of Core Earnings:






Revenues:






Net effective spread(2)

$ 117,438


$ 101,999


$ 93,893

Guarantee and commitment fees(3)

7,044


6,715


5,874

Other(4)

742


1,185


742

Total revenues

125,224


109,899


100,509







Credit related expense/(income) (GAAP):






Provision for losses

7,017


4,308


7,713

Other credit related expense/(income)

352


889


160

Total credit related expense/(income)

7,369


5,197


7,873







Operating expenses (GAAP):






Compensation and employee benefits

23,706


21,257


17,631

General and administrative

11,591


11,262


10,859

Regulatory fees

862


863


1,000

Total operating expenses

36,159


33,382


29,490







Net earnings

81,696


71,320


63,146

Income tax expense(5)

14,856


12,288


10,114

Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

8,074


7,291


5,667

Core earnings

$ 58,766


$ 51,741


$ 47,365







Core earnings per share:






Basic

$ 5.42


$ 4.77


$ 4.33

Diluted

$ 5.40


$ 4.74


$ 4.32



(1)

Reflects the amortization recorded during the reporting period on those assets for which the premium, discount, or deferred gain was a result of consolidation accounting rather than a cash transaction.

(2)

Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.

(3)

Includes net interest income of $1.0 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees.

(4)

Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to undesignated financial derivatives and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.

(5)

Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings


For the Six Months Ended


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 110,709


$ 93,155

Less reconciling items:




Losses on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes (see Table 11)

(495)


(3,212)

Gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes

1,251


3,808

Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities

112


(56)

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at
fair value(1)

70


53

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

(682)


(815)

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(54)


46

Sub-total

202


(176)

Core earnings

$ 110,507


$ 93,331





Composition of Core Earnings:




Revenues:




Net effective spread(2)

$ 219,437


$ 183,883

Guarantee and commitment fees(3)

13,759


11,362

Other(4)

1,927


2,057

Total revenues

235,123


197,302





Credit related expense (GAAP):




Provision for losses

11,325


9,397

Other credit related expense/(income)

1,241


127

Total credit related expense

12,566


9,524





Operating expenses (GAAP):




Compensation and employee benefits

44,963


35,383

General and administrative

22,853


21,617

Regulatory fees

1,725


2,000

Total operating expenses

69,541


59,000





Net earnings

153,016


128,778

Income tax expense(5)

27,144


24,114

Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

15,365


11,333

Core earnings

$ 110,507


$ 93,331





Core EPS:




Basic

$ 10.19


$ 8.55

Diluted

$ 10.14


$ 8.51



(1)

Reflects the amortization recorded during the reporting period on those assets for which the premium, discount, or deferred gain was a result of consolidation accounting rather than a cash transaction.

(2)

Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.

(3)

Includes net interest income of $2.0 million and $2.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees.

(4)

Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to undesignated financial derivatives and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.

(5)

Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share


For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP - Basic EPS

$ 5.43


$ 4.78


$ 4.50


$ 10.21


$ 8.53

Less reconciling items:










Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial
derivatives due to fair value changes

0.02


(0.06)


(0.06)


(0.05)


(0.29)

Gains on hedging activities due to fair value
changes

0.07


0.03


0.25


0.12


0.35

Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities

0.01


0.01


(0.01)


0.01


(0.01)

Net effects of amortization of
premiums/discounts and deferred gains on
assets consolidated at fair value

-


-


-


0.01


0.01

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on
financial derivatives

(0.09)


0.03


0.03


(0.06)


(0.08)

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

-


-


(0.04)


(0.01)


-

Sub-total

0.01


0.01


0.17


0.02


(0.02)

Core Earnings - Basic EPS

$ 5.42


$ 4.77


$ 4.33


$ 10.19


$ 8.55











Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and
Core Earnings)

10,849


10,844


10,933


10,847


10,915

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share


For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP - Diluted EPS

$ 5.41


$ 4.75


$ 4.48


$ 10.15


$ 8.49

Less reconciling items:










Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial
derivatives due to fair value changes

0.02


(0.06)


(0.06)


(0.05)


(0.29)

Gains on hedging activities due to fair value
changes

0.07


0.03


0.25


0.11


0.35

Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities

0.01


0.01


(0.01)


0.01


(0.01)

Net effects of amortization of
premiums/discounts and deferred gains on
assets consolidated at fair value

-


-


-


0.01


-

Net effects of terminations or net settlements
on financial derivatives

(0.09)


0.03


0.02


(0.06)


(0.07)

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

-


-


(0.04)


(0.01)


-

Sub-total

0.01


0.01


0.16


0.01


(0.02)

Core Earnings - Diluted EPS

$ 5.40


$ 4.74


$ 4.32


$ 10.14


$ 8.51











Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and
Core Earnings)

10,882


10.922


10,963


10,902


10,973

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread


For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


Dollars


Yield


Dollars


Yield


Dollars


Yield


Dollars


Yield


Dollars


Yield


(dollars in thousands)

Net interest income

$ 118,075


1.24 %


$ 101,396


1.13 %


$ 96,797


1.20 %


$ 219,471


1.18 %


$ 187,736


1.17 %

Net effects of consolidated
trusts

(1,023)


0.02 %


(930)


0.02 %


(987)


0.02 %


(1,953)


0.02 %


(1,998)


0.02 %

Expense related to
undesignated financial
derivatives

556


- %


969


0.01 %


(208)


- %


1,525


0.01 %


110


- %

Amortization of
premiums/discounts on
assets consolidated at fair
value

(24)


- %


(41)


- %


(22)


- %


(65)


- %


(47)


- %

Amortization of losses due
to terminations or net
settlements on financial
derivatives

743


0.01 %


967


0.01 %


1,022


0.01 %


1,710


0.01 %


1,890


0.01 %

Fair value changes on fair
value hedge relationships

(889)


(0.01) %


(362)


(0.01) %


(2,709)


(0.04) %


(1,251)


(0.01) %


(3,808)


(0.02) %

Net effective spread

$ 117,438


1.26 %


$ 101,999


1.16 %


$ 93,893


1.19 %


$ 219,437


1.21 %


$ 183,883


1.18 %

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended June 30, 2026:

Core Earnings by Business Segment

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026


Agricultural Finance


Infrastructure Finance


Treasury




Farm &
Ranch


Corporate
AgFinance


Power &

Utilities


Broadband
Infrastructure


Renewable
Energy


Funding


Investments


Total


(in thousands)

Interest income

$ 186,369


$ 33,344


$ 76,362


$ 18,006


$ 35,893


$ 17,968


$ 82,318


$ 450,260

(Interest expense)/benefit(1)

(145,286)


(16,575)


(69,377)


(11,428)


(25,120)


16,855


(81,254)


(332,185)

Less: reconciling adjustments(2)(3)

(1,020)


-


(23)


-


-


406


-


(637)

Net effective spread

40,063


16,769


6,962


6,578


10,773


35,229


1,064


117,438

Guarantee and commitment fees(3)

4,968


243


196


1,081


556


-


-


7,044

Other income/(expense)

928


15


-


(25)


(22)


-


-


896

Provision for losses

(3,333)


(524)


(368)


(1,987)


(1,157)


-


-


(7,369)

Operating expenses(1)

(9,286)


(2,356)


(1,258)


(1,881)


(2,221)


(2,969)


(1,013)


(20,984)

Income tax expense

(7,001)


(2,971)


(1,162)


(790)


(1,665)


(6,776)


(11)


(20,376)

Segment core earnings

$ 26,339


$ 11,176


$ 4,370


$ 2,976


$ 6,264


$ 25,484


$ 40


$ 76,649

















Reconciliation to net income:
















Net effects of derivatives and
trading securities















$ 115

Unallocated (expenses)/income















(15,304)

Income tax effect related to
reconciling items















5,491

Net income















$ 66,951

















Total Assets:
















Total on- and off-balance sheet
segment assets at principal balance

$ 21,987,822


$ 2,082,762


$ 8,266,639


$ 1,851,902


$ 3,008,013


$ -


$ -


$ 37,197,138

Off-balance sheet assets under
management















(6,026,228)

Unallocated assets















8,119,282

Total assets on the Consolidated
Balance Sheets















$ 39,290,192



(1)

The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the Chief Operating Decision Maker.

(2)

Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts; the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment; and excludes the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships.

(3)

Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee.

Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:

Outstanding Business Volume



As of June 30, 2026


As of December 31, 2025



(in thousands)

Agricultural Finance:





Farm & Ranch:





Loans and other securities


$ 9,360,003


$ 8,492,788

AgVantage Securities


5,740,000


4,270,000

USDA Securities


2,530,360


2,443,432

Unfunded commitments & guarantees


4,003,709


3,977,136

Loans serviced for others


353,750


381,560

Total Farm & Ranch


$ 21,987,822


$ 19,564,916

Corporate AgFinance:





Loans and other securities


$ 1,512,959


$ 1,460,691

AgVantage Securities


303,613


190,977

Unfunded commitments & guarantees


266,190


298,868

Total Corporate AgFinance


$ 2,082,762


$ 1,950,536

Total Agricultural Finance


$ 24,070,584


$ 21,515,452

Infrastructure Finance:





Power & Utilities:





Loans and other securities


$ 4,026,622


$ 3,548,523

AgVantage Securities


3,905,103


3,967,154

Unfunded commitments & guarantees


334,914


344,945

Total Power & Utilities


$ 8,266,639


$ 7,860,622

Broadband Infrastructure:





Loans and other securities


$ 1,227,227


$ 1,009,890

Unfunded commitments & guarantees


624,675


522,316

Total Broadband Infrastructure


$ 1,851,902


$ 1,532,206

Renewable Energy:





Loans and other securities


$ 2,565,023


$ 2,202,668

Unfunded commitments & guarantees


442,990


240,621

Total Renewable Energy


$ 3,008,013


$ 2,443,289

Total Infrastructure Finance


$ 13,126,554


$ 11,836,117

Total


$ 37,197,138


$ 33,351,569

The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread by segment:


Net Effective Spread


Agricultural Finance

Infrastructure Finance

Treasury



Farm &
Ranch


Corporate
AgFinance


Power &
Utilities


Broadband
Infrastructure


Renewable
Energy


Funding


Investments


Net Effective
Spread


Dollars

Yield


Dollars

Yield


Dollars

Yield


Dollars

Yield


Dollars

Yield


Dollars

Yield


Dollars

Yield


Dollars

Yield


(dollars in thousands)

For the quarter ended:
















June 30, 2026

$ 40,063


$ 16,769


$ 6,962


$ 6,578


$ 10,773


$ 35,229


$ 1,064


$ 117,438


1.01 %


3.76 %


0.36 %


2.30 %


1.72 %


0.38 %


0.05 %


1.26 %

March 31, 2026

37,673


8,939


6,491


5,828


9,079


32,647


1,342


101,999


1.03 %


2.05 %


0.35 %


2.27 %


1.59 %


0.37 %


0.07 %


1.16 %

December 31, 2025

36,180


8,601


6,159


5,610


8,995


33,694


2,150


101,389


1.06 %


2.07 %


0.34 %


2.42 %


1.74 %


0.41 %


0.11 %


1.22 %

September 30, 2025

34,840


9,047


5,910


4,379


7,730


34,777


1,086


97,769


1.04 %


2.16 %


0.34 %


2.30 %


1.75 %


0.43 %


0.05 %


1.20 %

June 30, 2025

35,710


8,609


5,636


3,932


6,227


31,668


2,111


93,893


1.07 %


2.07 %


0.33 %


2.24 %


1.68 %


0.40 %


0.11 %


1.19 %

March 31, 2025

33,885


8,640


5,329


3,566


5,112


31,604


1,854


89,990


1.01 %


2.09 %


0.32 %


2.27 %


1.55 %


0.41 %


0.10 %


1.17 %

December 31, 2024

32,556


7,891


5,059


3,414


4,859


31,242


2,507


87,528


0.96 %


1.95 %


0.32 %


2.34 %


1.76 %


0.42 %


0.15 %


1.16 %

September 30, 2024

35,755


6,397


4,785


2,794


3,810


30,912


943


85,396


1.05 %


1.56 %


0.30 %


2.21 %


1.78 %


0.42 %


0.05 %


1.16 %

June 30, 2024

34,156


7,866


5,253


2,393


2,999


30,268


661


83,596


0.98 %


1.91 %


0.32 %


2.16 %


1.86 %


0.41 %


0.04 %


1.14 %

The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders (in thousands):


Core Earnings by Quarter Ended


June
2026


March
2026


December
2025


September
2025


June
2025


March
2025


December
2024


September
2024


June
2024

Revenues:


















Net effective spread

$ 117,438


$ 101,999


$ 101,389


$ 97,769


$ 93,893


$ 89,990


$ 87,528


$ 85,396


$ 83,596

Guarantee and commitment fees

7,044


6,715


6,298


6,132


5,874


5,488


5,086


4,997


5,256

Other

742


1,185


224


1,185


742


1,315


(491)


1,133


386

Total revenues

125,224


109,899


107,911


105,086


100,509


96,793


92,123


91,526


89,238



















Credit related expense/(income):


















Provision for/(release of) losses

7,017


4,308


15,986


7,477


7,713


1,684


3,773


3,428


6,179

Other credit related expense/(income)

352


889


1,267


(44)


160


(33)


99


26


51

Total credit related expense/(income)

7,369


5,197


17,253


7,433


7,873


1,651


3,872


3,454


6,230



















Operating expenses:


















Compensation and employee benefits

23,706


21,257


18,199


17,743


17,631


17,752


15,641


15,237


14,840

General and administrative

11,591


11,262


11,944


11,052


10,859


10,758


12,452


8,625


8,904

Regulatory fees

862


863


863


1,000


1,000


1,000


1,000


725


725

Total operating expenses

36,159


33,382


31,006


29,795


29,490


29,510


29,093


24,587


24,469



















Net earnings

81,696


71,320


59,652


67,858


63,146


65,632


59,158


63,485


58,539

Income tax expense

14,856


12,288


12,370


11,933


10,114


14,000


9,938


12,681


11,970

Preferred stock dividends

8,074


7,291


7,286


6,303


5,667


5,666


5,666


5,897


6,792

Core earnings

$ 58,766


$ 51,741


$ 39,996


$ 49,622


$ 47,365


$ 45,966


$ 43,554


$ 44,907


$ 39,777



















Reconciling items:


















Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial
derivatives due to fair value changes

$ 184


$ (679)


$ 447


$ 882


$ (639)


$ (2,573)


$ 3,084


$ (1,064)


$ (359)

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due
to fair value changes

889


362


3,107


(137)


2,709


1,099


5,737


205


2,604

Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading
assets

59


53


(66)


(4)


(65)


9


(83)


99


(87)

Net effects of amortization of
premiums/discounts and deferred gains
on assets consolidated at fair value

26


44


24


26


25


28


(39)


27


26

Net effects of terminations or net
settlements on financial derivatives

(1,017)


335


(2,699)


(1,934)


255


(1,070)


534


(503)


(1,505)

Issuance costs on the retirement of
preferred stock

-


-


-


-


-


-


-


(1,619)


-

Income tax effect related to reconciling
items

(30)


(24)


(171)


245


(480)


526


(1,939)


260


(143)

Net income attributable to common
stockholders

$ 58,877


$ 51,832


$ 40,638


$ 48,700


$ 49,170


$ 43,985


$ 50,848


$ 42,312


$ 40,313

SOURCE Farmer Mac

© 2026 PR Newswire
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