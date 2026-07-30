Farmer Mac Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

- Outstanding Business Volume of $37.2 Billion -
WASHINGTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A) today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Second Quarter 2026 Highlights
- Record outstanding business volume of $37.2 billion, reflecting 22% growth year-over-year
- Provided $4.0 billion in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America
- Net interest income grew 22% year-over-year to $118.1 million
- Net effective spread1 increased 25% from the prior-year period to a record $117.4 million
- Net income attributable to common stockholders was $58.9 million, or $5.41 per diluted share
- Record core earnings1 of $58.8 million, or $5.40 per diluted share, reflecting 24% growth year-over-year
- Total core capital of $1.9 billion and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 13.2% as of June 30, 2026
- Issued $100.0 million of Tier 1 capital through the public offering of 6.875% Series I non-cumulative preferred stock
"Farmer Mac delivered record second quarter results, with business volume, revenue, and core earnings all reaching all-time highs, a testament to the strength of our mission-driven franchise and the disciplined execution of our strategy across every part of our business," said Zachary Carpenter, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Broad-based volume growth carried us past $37 billion in outstanding business volume, reinforcing our role as a vital source of liquidity for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. We also strengthened our already robust capital base through a successful preferred stock issuance and maintained our expense efficiency ratio below our 30% strategic target, while continuing to invest for future growth."
$ in millions, except per share amounts
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
QoQ %
Change2
YoY %
Change2
Net Change in
Business Volume
$2,351.1
$1,494.5
$831.9
N/A
N/A
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
$118.1
$101.4
$96.8
16 %
22 %
Net Effective Spread
(Non-GAAP)
$117.4
$102.0
$93.9
15 %
25 %
Diluted EPS (GAAP)
$5.41
$4.75
$4.48
14 %
21 %
Diluted Core EPS (Non-GAAP)
$5.40
$4.74
$4.32
14 %
25 %
____________________________
1Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Measure
"Our commitment to innovation reached an important milestone this week with the launch of Farmer Mac Loan Exchange, or FLX, our new Farm & Ranch loan platform, a significant step in modernizing our technology to deliver liquidity more efficiently and at scale, and a strong example of the innovation that will continue to differentiate Farmer Mac and transform the agricultural mortgage market," Mr. Carpenter continued. "As we look to the balance of 2026, we remain well positioned to navigate an evolving macro environment through our diversified portfolio, strong capital position, and disciplined underwriting. We are excited about the significant opportunities ahead and remain focused on deepening our impact in the markets we serve while delivering durable, high-quality earnings and long-term value for our shareholders."
Second Quarter 2026 Income Statement Highlights
- Net interest income grew $21.3 million year-over-year and $16.7 million quarter-over-quarter
- Net effective spread3 increased $23.5 million year-over-year, and $15.4 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to robust net volume growth and the collection of $7.4 million of recovery of interest on a delinquent permanent planting exposure
- Credit provisions primarily related to new volume growth across all segments and portfolio credit migration trends
- Purchased $21.4 million of tax credits, resulting in a benefit of $2.0 million
- Net income increased $9.7 million year-over-year and $7.0 million quarter-over-quarter
- Core earnings3 increased $11.4 million year-over-year and $7.0 million quarter-over-quarter to $58.8 million
- Core return on equity was 19% in the second quarter, reflecting strong profitability and efficient capital deployment
$ in billions
Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
% of
Segment
Business
Net Effective
YoY Volume
Agricultural Finance
65 %
Farm & Ranch
$22.0
1.01 %
21 %
Corporate AgFinance
$2.1
3.76 %
7 %
Infrastructure Finance
35 %
Power & Utilities
$8.3
0.36 %
13 %
Renewable Energy
$3.0
1.72 %
55 %
Broadband Infrastructure
$1.9
2.30 %
58 %
Second Quarter 2026 Portfolio Highlights
- Broad-based, net portfolio growth of $2.4 billion reflective of strong customer demand across all segments
- Farm & Ranch portfolio grew by $1.7 billion, primarily due to $1.1 billion of net growth in AgVantage securities, including a $0.8 billion AgVantage security from a new counterparty, and net loan purchase volume of $483.4 million
- Corporate AgFinance portfolio grew modestly by $30.5 million due to loan purchases and AgVantage securities activity with several counterparties
- Strong business volume in Power & Utilities resulted in net growth of $291.0 million, which included the purchase of a $197 million pool of loans from a single customer
- Renewable Energy business volume increased $120.2 million due to strong deal flow and continued project finance momentum
- Broadband Infrastructure business volume grew $161.8 million, reflecting steady demand for rural telecommunications and data connectivity
_____________
3Non-GAAP Measure
Earnings Conference Call Information
The conference call to discuss Farmer Mac's second quarter 2026 financial results will be held beginning at 4:30 p.m. eastern time on Thursday, July 30, 2026, and can be accessed by telephone or live webcast as follows:
Telephone (Domestic): (888) 880-3330
Telephone (International): (646) 357-8766
Webcast: https://www.farmermac.com/investors/events-presentations/
When dialing in to the call, please ask for the "Farmer Mac Earnings Conference Call." The call can be heard live and will also be available for replay on Farmer Mac's website for one week following the conclusion of the call.
More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for second quarter 2026 is in Farmer Mac's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
We use "non-GAAP measures" in our analysis of financial information. Non-GAAP measures represent measures of financial performance that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we use the following non-GAAP measures: (1) "core earnings," (2) "core earnings per common share," and (3) "net effective spread," in both dollars and percentage yield. In our view, these non-GAAP measures are useful alternative measures in understanding our economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Our disclosure of non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Core Earnings and Core Earnings Per Share
The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per common share, which are non-GAAP measures, and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share, which are GAAP measures, is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on our financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Additionally, these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that we believe are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of our core business.
Net Effective Spread
We use Net Effective Spread ("NES") to measure the net spread earned between interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship.
NES excludes the following:
- Interest income and interest expense associated with single-class consolidated trusts with beneficial interests owned by third parties and for which we guarantees all classes of securities issued ("single-class consolidated trusts") and reclassifies that activity to guarantee and commitment fees in determining our core earnings. This reclassification reflects our view that the net interest income earned on single-class consolidated trusts is effectively a guarantee fee.
- Fair value changes of financial derivatives and corresponding financial assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on our financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.
- The amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value.
NES includes the following:
- Income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). For undesignated financial derivatives, we record the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives" on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
- The net effects of terminations or net settlements on undesignated financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other government-sponsored enterprises and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that we receive upon the inception of certain swaps. For GAAP purposes, realized gains or losses on settlements of these contracts are reported in the Consolidated Statements of Operations in the period in which they occur. For NES, these realized gains or losses are deferred and amortized as net yield adjustments over the term of the related debt, which generally ranges from 3 to 15 years.
More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed today with the SEC. For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.
Forward-Looking Statements
Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions, estimates, and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:
- the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;
- legislative, regulatory, or current or future political developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or infrastructure industries;
- fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;
- the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;
- the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and infrastructure indebtedness;
- the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies (including tariffs and trade restrictions), fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, and volatility in commodity prices;
- the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indices;
- developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving GSEs, including Farmer Mac;
- the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization to respond to inflation and employment levels; and
- other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather, flooding and drought, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.
Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.
About Farmer Mac
Farmer Mac is driven by its mission to increase the accessibility of financing to provide vital liquidity for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. The secondary market served by Farmer Mac provides liquidity to our nation's agricultural and infrastructure businesses, supporting a vibrant and strong rural America. We offer a wide range of solutions to help meet financial institutions' growth, liquidity, risk management, and capital relief needs across diverse markets, including agriculture, agribusiness, broadband infrastructure, power and utilities, and renewable energy. We are uniquely positioned to facilitate competitive access to financing that fuels growth, innovation, and prosperity in America's rural and agricultural communities. Additional information about Farmer Mac is available on our website at www.farmermac.com.
FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
As of
June 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
(in thousands)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $26,984 and $24,475, respectively)
$ 1,038,091
$ 931,067
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $15,249,174 and $13,813,551, respectively)
14,891,506
13,580,285
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
4,514,893
3,954,223
Other investments
18,763
15,871
Total Investment Securities
19,425,162
17,550,379
Loans:
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost
15,902,213
13,877,051
Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost
2,325,798
2,482,010
Allowance for losses
(47,167)
(37,785)
Total loans, net of allowance
18,180,844
16,321,276
Financial derivatives, at fair value
42,411
44,875
Accrued interest receivable (includes $37,189 and $40,945, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)
374,120
357,155
Guarantee and commitment fees receivable
58,476
57,214
Deferred tax asset, net
10,599
173
Prepaid expenses and other assets
160,489
108,018
Total Assets
$ 39,290,192
$ 35,370,157
Liabilities and Equity:
Liabilities:
Notes payable
$ 34,693,922
$ 30,822,570
Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties
2,217,532
2,365,435
Financial derivatives, at fair value
69,282
21,618
Accrued interest payable (includes $14,696 and $15,795, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)
268,428
233,714
Guarantee and commitment obligation
55,555
54,770
Other liabilities
131,039
153,101
Total Liabilities
37,435,758
33,651,208
Commitments and Contingencies
Equity:
Preferred stock:
Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
96,659
96,659
Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
77,003
77,003
Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
116,160
116,160
Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
121,327
121,327
Series H, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
96,844
96,844
Series I, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
96,764
-
Common stock:
Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding
1,031
1,031
Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding
500
500
Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,318,708 shares and 9,325,556 shares
9,319
9,326
Additional paid-in capital
140,836
139,370
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax
(18,234)
13,382
Retained earnings
1,116,225
1,047,347
Total Equity
1,854,434
1,718,949
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 39,290,192
$ 35,370,157
FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:
Investment securities and cash equivalents
$ 215,222
$ 213,983
$ 418,631
$ 423,633
Loans
235,038
185,039
447,590
356,803
Total interest income
450,260
399,022
866,221
780,436
Total interest expense
332,185
302,225
646,750
592,700
Net interest income
118,075
96,797
219,471
187,736
Provision for losses
(7,017)
(7,713)
(11,325)
(9,397)
Net interest income after provision for losses
111,058
89,084
208,146
178,339
Non-interest income/(expense):
Guarantee and commitment fees
6,079
4,816
11,916
9,295
Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives
224
80
1,364
(2,556)
Other income
634
941
1,386
2,478
Non-interest income
6,937
5,837
14,666
9,217
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee benefits
23,706
17,631
44,963
35,383
General and administrative
11,591
10,859
22,853
21,617
Regulatory fees
862
1,000
1,725
2,000
Operating expenses
36,159
29,490
69,541
59,000
Income before income taxes
81,836
65,431
153,271
128,556
Income tax expense
14,885
10,594
27,197
24,068
Net income
66,951
54,837
126,074
104,488
Preferred stock dividends
(8,074)
(5,667)
(15,365)
(11,333)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 58,877
$ 49,170
$ 110,709
$ 93,155
Earnings per common share:
Basic earnings per common share
$ 5.43
$ 4.50
$ 10.21
$ 8.53
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 5.41
$ 4.48
$ 10.15
$ 8.49
Reconciliations
Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated:
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2025
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 58,877
$ 51,832
$ 49,170
Less reconciling items:
Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair
184
(679)
(639)
Gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes
889
362
2,709
Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading assets
59
53
(65)
Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred
26
44
25
Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives
(1,017)
335
255
Income tax effect related to reconciling items
(30)
(24)
(480)
Sub-total
111
91
1,805
Core earnings
$ 58,766
$ 51,741
$ 47,365
Composition of Core Earnings:
Revenues:
Net effective spread(2)
$ 117,438
$ 101,999
$ 93,893
Guarantee and commitment fees(3)
7,044
6,715
5,874
Other(4)
742
1,185
742
Total revenues
125,224
109,899
100,509
Credit related expense/(income) (GAAP):
Provision for losses
7,017
4,308
7,713
Other credit related expense/(income)
352
889
160
Total credit related expense/(income)
7,369
5,197
7,873
Operating expenses (GAAP):
Compensation and employee benefits
23,706
21,257
17,631
General and administrative
11,591
11,262
10,859
Regulatory fees
862
863
1,000
Total operating expenses
36,159
33,382
29,490
Net earnings
81,696
71,320
63,146
Income tax expense(5)
14,856
12,288
10,114
Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)
8,074
7,291
5,667
Core earnings
$ 58,766
$ 51,741
$ 47,365
Core earnings per share:
Basic
$ 5.42
$ 4.77
$ 4.33
Diluted
$ 5.40
$ 4.74
$ 4.32
(1)
Reflects the amortization recorded during the reporting period on those assets for which the premium, discount, or deferred gain was a result of consolidation accounting rather than a cash transaction.
(2)
Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.
(3)
Includes net interest income of $1.0 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees.
(4)
Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to undesignated financial derivatives and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.
(5)
Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 110,709
$ 93,155
Less reconciling items:
Losses on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes (see Table 11)
(495)
(3,212)
Gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes
1,251
3,808
Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities
112
(56)
Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at
70
53
Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives
(682)
(815)
Income tax effect related to reconciling items
(54)
46
Sub-total
202
(176)
Core earnings
$ 110,507
$ 93,331
Composition of Core Earnings:
Revenues:
Net effective spread(2)
$ 219,437
$ 183,883
Guarantee and commitment fees(3)
13,759
11,362
Other(4)
1,927
2,057
Total revenues
235,123
197,302
Credit related expense (GAAP):
Provision for losses
11,325
9,397
Other credit related expense/(income)
1,241
127
Total credit related expense
12,566
9,524
Operating expenses (GAAP):
Compensation and employee benefits
44,963
35,383
General and administrative
22,853
21,617
Regulatory fees
1,725
2,000
Total operating expenses
69,541
59,000
Net earnings
153,016
128,778
Income tax expense(5)
27,144
24,114
Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)
15,365
11,333
Core earnings
$ 110,507
$ 93,331
Core EPS:
Basic
$ 10.19
$ 8.55
Diluted
$ 10.14
$ 8.51
(1)
Reflects the amortization recorded during the reporting period on those assets for which the premium, discount, or deferred gain was a result of consolidation accounting rather than a cash transaction.
(2)
Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.
(3)
Includes net interest income of $2.0 million and $2.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees.
(4)
Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to undesignated financial derivatives and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.
(5)
Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.
Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP - Basic EPS
$ 5.43
$ 4.78
$ 4.50
$ 10.21
$ 8.53
Less reconciling items:
Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial
0.02
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.05)
(0.29)
Gains on hedging activities due to fair value
0.07
0.03
0.25
0.12
0.35
Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities
0.01
0.01
(0.01)
0.01
(0.01)
Net effects of amortization of
-
-
-
0.01
0.01
Net effects of terminations or net settlements on
(0.09)
0.03
0.03
(0.06)
(0.08)
Income tax effect related to reconciling items
-
-
(0.04)
(0.01)
-
Sub-total
0.01
0.01
0.17
0.02
(0.02)
Core Earnings - Basic EPS
$ 5.42
$ 4.77
$ 4.33
$ 10.19
$ 8.55
Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and
10,849
10,844
10,933
10,847
10,915
Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP - Diluted EPS
$ 5.41
$ 4.75
$ 4.48
$ 10.15
$ 8.49
Less reconciling items:
Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial
0.02
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.05)
(0.29)
Gains on hedging activities due to fair value
0.07
0.03
0.25
0.11
0.35
Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities
0.01
0.01
(0.01)
0.01
(0.01)
Net effects of amortization of
-
-
-
0.01
-
Net effects of terminations or net settlements
(0.09)
0.03
0.02
(0.06)
(0.07)
Income tax effect related to reconciling items
-
-
(0.04)
(0.01)
-
Sub-total
0.01
0.01
0.16
0.01
(0.02)
Core Earnings - Diluted EPS
$ 5.40
$ 4.74
$ 4.32
$ 10.14
$ 8.51
Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and
10,882
10.922
10,963
10,902
10,973
The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
(dollars in thousands)
Net interest income
$ 118,075
1.24 %
$ 101,396
1.13 %
$ 96,797
1.20 %
$ 219,471
1.18 %
$ 187,736
1.17 %
Net effects of consolidated
(1,023)
0.02 %
(930)
0.02 %
(987)
0.02 %
(1,953)
0.02 %
(1,998)
0.02 %
Expense related to
556
- %
969
0.01 %
(208)
- %
1,525
0.01 %
110
- %
Amortization of
(24)
- %
(41)
- %
(22)
- %
(65)
- %
(47)
- %
Amortization of losses due
743
0.01 %
967
0.01 %
1,022
0.01 %
1,710
0.01 %
1,890
0.01 %
Fair value changes on fair
(889)
(0.01) %
(362)
(0.01) %
(2,709)
(0.04) %
(1,251)
(0.01) %
(3,808)
(0.02) %
Net effective spread
$ 117,438
1.26 %
$ 101,999
1.16 %
$ 93,893
1.19 %
$ 219,437
1.21 %
$ 183,883
1.18 %
The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended June 30, 2026:
Core Earnings by Business Segment
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
Agricultural Finance
Infrastructure Finance
Treasury
Farm &
Corporate
Power &
Utilities
Broadband
Renewable
Funding
Investments
Total
(in thousands)
Interest income
$ 186,369
$ 33,344
$ 76,362
$ 18,006
$ 35,893
$ 17,968
$ 82,318
$ 450,260
(Interest expense)/benefit(1)
(145,286)
(16,575)
(69,377)
(11,428)
(25,120)
16,855
(81,254)
(332,185)
Less: reconciling adjustments(2)(3)
(1,020)
-
(23)
-
-
406
-
(637)
Net effective spread
40,063
16,769
6,962
6,578
10,773
35,229
1,064
117,438
Guarantee and commitment fees(3)
4,968
243
196
1,081
556
-
-
7,044
Other income/(expense)
928
15
-
(25)
(22)
-
-
896
Provision for losses
(3,333)
(524)
(368)
(1,987)
(1,157)
-
-
(7,369)
Operating expenses(1)
(9,286)
(2,356)
(1,258)
(1,881)
(2,221)
(2,969)
(1,013)
(20,984)
Income tax expense
(7,001)
(2,971)
(1,162)
(790)
(1,665)
(6,776)
(11)
(20,376)
Segment core earnings
$ 26,339
$ 11,176
$ 4,370
$ 2,976
$ 6,264
$ 25,484
$ 40
$ 76,649
Reconciliation to net income:
Net effects of derivatives and
$ 115
Unallocated (expenses)/income
(15,304)
Income tax effect related to
5,491
Net income
$ 66,951
Total Assets:
Total on- and off-balance sheet
$ 21,987,822
$ 2,082,762
$ 8,266,639
$ 1,851,902
$ 3,008,013
$ -
$ -
$ 37,197,138
Off-balance sheet assets under
(6,026,228)
Unallocated assets
8,119,282
Total assets on the Consolidated
$ 39,290,192
(1)
The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the Chief Operating Decision Maker.
(2)
Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts; the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment; and excludes the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships.
(3)
Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee.
Supplemental Information
The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:
Outstanding Business Volume
As of June 30, 2026
As of December 31, 2025
(in thousands)
Agricultural Finance:
Farm & Ranch:
Loans and other securities
$ 9,360,003
$ 8,492,788
AgVantage Securities
5,740,000
4,270,000
USDA Securities
2,530,360
2,443,432
Unfunded commitments & guarantees
4,003,709
3,977,136
Loans serviced for others
353,750
381,560
Total Farm & Ranch
$ 21,987,822
$ 19,564,916
Corporate AgFinance:
Loans and other securities
$ 1,512,959
$ 1,460,691
AgVantage Securities
303,613
190,977
Unfunded commitments & guarantees
266,190
298,868
Total Corporate AgFinance
$ 2,082,762
$ 1,950,536
Total Agricultural Finance
$ 24,070,584
$ 21,515,452
Infrastructure Finance:
Power & Utilities:
Loans and other securities
$ 4,026,622
$ 3,548,523
AgVantage Securities
3,905,103
3,967,154
Unfunded commitments & guarantees
334,914
344,945
Total Power & Utilities
$ 8,266,639
$ 7,860,622
Broadband Infrastructure:
Loans and other securities
$ 1,227,227
$ 1,009,890
Unfunded commitments & guarantees
624,675
522,316
Total Broadband Infrastructure
$ 1,851,902
$ 1,532,206
Renewable Energy:
Loans and other securities
$ 2,565,023
$ 2,202,668
Unfunded commitments & guarantees
442,990
240,621
Total Renewable Energy
$ 3,008,013
$ 2,443,289
Total Infrastructure Finance
$ 13,126,554
$ 11,836,117
Total
$ 37,197,138
$ 33,351,569
The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread by segment:
Net Effective Spread
Agricultural Finance
Infrastructure Finance
Treasury
Farm &
Corporate
Power &
Broadband
Renewable
Funding
Investments
Net Effective
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
(dollars in thousands)
For the quarter ended:
June 30, 2026
$ 40,063
$ 16,769
$ 6,962
$ 6,578
$ 10,773
$ 35,229
$ 1,064
$ 117,438
1.01 %
3.76 %
0.36 %
2.30 %
1.72 %
0.38 %
0.05 %
1.26 %
March 31, 2026
37,673
8,939
6,491
5,828
9,079
32,647
1,342
101,999
1.03 %
2.05 %
0.35 %
2.27 %
1.59 %
0.37 %
0.07 %
1.16 %
December 31, 2025
36,180
8,601
6,159
5,610
8,995
33,694
2,150
101,389
1.06 %
2.07 %
0.34 %
2.42 %
1.74 %
0.41 %
0.11 %
1.22 %
September 30, 2025
34,840
9,047
5,910
4,379
7,730
34,777
1,086
97,769
1.04 %
2.16 %
0.34 %
2.30 %
1.75 %
0.43 %
0.05 %
1.20 %
June 30, 2025
35,710
8,609
5,636
3,932
6,227
31,668
2,111
93,893
1.07 %
2.07 %
0.33 %
2.24 %
1.68 %
0.40 %
0.11 %
1.19 %
March 31, 2025
33,885
8,640
5,329
3,566
5,112
31,604
1,854
89,990
1.01 %
2.09 %
0.32 %
2.27 %
1.55 %
0.41 %
0.10 %
1.17 %
December 31, 2024
32,556
7,891
5,059
3,414
4,859
31,242
2,507
87,528
0.96 %
1.95 %
0.32 %
2.34 %
1.76 %
0.42 %
0.15 %
1.16 %
September 30, 2024
35,755
6,397
4,785
2,794
3,810
30,912
943
85,396
1.05 %
1.56 %
0.30 %
2.21 %
1.78 %
0.42 %
0.05 %
1.16 %
June 30, 2024
34,156
7,866
5,253
2,393
2,999
30,268
661
83,596
0.98 %
1.91 %
0.32 %
2.16 %
1.86 %
0.41 %
0.04 %
1.14 %
The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders (in thousands):
Core Earnings by Quarter Ended
June
March
December
September
June
March
December
September
June
Revenues:
Net effective spread
$ 117,438
$ 101,999
$ 101,389
$ 97,769
$ 93,893
$ 89,990
$ 87,528
$ 85,396
$ 83,596
Guarantee and commitment fees
7,044
6,715
6,298
6,132
5,874
5,488
5,086
4,997
5,256
Other
742
1,185
224
1,185
742
1,315
(491)
1,133
386
Total revenues
125,224
109,899
107,911
105,086
100,509
96,793
92,123
91,526
89,238
Credit related expense/(income):
Provision for/(release of) losses
7,017
4,308
15,986
7,477
7,713
1,684
3,773
3,428
6,179
Other credit related expense/(income)
352
889
1,267
(44)
160
(33)
99
26
51
Total credit related expense/(income)
7,369
5,197
17,253
7,433
7,873
1,651
3,872
3,454
6,230
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee benefits
23,706
21,257
18,199
17,743
17,631
17,752
15,641
15,237
14,840
General and administrative
11,591
11,262
11,944
11,052
10,859
10,758
12,452
8,625
8,904
Regulatory fees
862
863
863
1,000
1,000
1,000
1,000
725
725
Total operating expenses
36,159
33,382
31,006
29,795
29,490
29,510
29,093
24,587
24,469
Net earnings
81,696
71,320
59,652
67,858
63,146
65,632
59,158
63,485
58,539
Income tax expense
14,856
12,288
12,370
11,933
10,114
14,000
9,938
12,681
11,970
Preferred stock dividends
8,074
7,291
7,286
6,303
5,667
5,666
5,666
5,897
6,792
Core earnings
$ 58,766
$ 51,741
$ 39,996
$ 49,622
$ 47,365
$ 45,966
$ 43,554
$ 44,907
$ 39,777
Reconciling items:
Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial
$ 184
$ (679)
$ 447
$ 882
$ (639)
$ (2,573)
$ 3,084
$ (1,064)
$ (359)
Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due
889
362
3,107
(137)
2,709
1,099
5,737
205
2,604
Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading
59
53
(66)
(4)
(65)
9
(83)
99
(87)
Net effects of amortization of
26
44
24
26
25
28
(39)
27
26
Net effects of terminations or net
(1,017)
335
(2,699)
(1,934)
255
(1,070)
534
(503)
(1,505)
Issuance costs on the retirement of
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,619)
-
Income tax effect related to reconciling
(30)
(24)
(171)
245
(480)
526
(1,939)
260
(143)
Net income attributable to common
$ 58,877
$ 51,832
$ 40,638
$ 48,700
$ 49,170
$ 43,985
$ 50,848
$ 42,312
$ 40,313
SOURCE Farmer Mac