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WKN: A1XFCC | ISIN: US5534981064 | Ticker-Symbol: M07
Tradegate
29.07.26 | 20:49
156,00 Euro
+3,31 % +5,00
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MSA SAFETY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MSA SAFETY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
151,00154,0009:13
151,00154,0009:13
PR Newswire
30.07.2026 22:30 Uhr
24 Leser
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MSA Safety Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Achieved quarterly net sales of $503 million, a 6% GAAP increase and a 3% organic increase year-over-year
  • Generated GAAP operating income of $112 million, or 22.2% of sales, and adjusted operating income of $121 million, or 24.1% of sales
  • Recorded GAAP net income of $86 million, or $2.23 per diluted share, an increase of 40% year-over-year, and adjusted earnings of $93 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, an increase of 24% year-over-year
  • Generated free cash flow of $83 million and returned $47 million of capital to shareholders via share repurchases and dividend payments
  • Announced the acquisition of Autronica Fire and Security for ~$555 million, which closed in July, and raised annual dividend for 56th consecutive year

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global provider of advanced industrial safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures, MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

"I want to thank the MSA team for their disciplined execution across our business in the second quarter," said Steve Blanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of MSA Safety. "We delivered strong operating performance through the continued advancement of our Accelerate strategy. We also announced the acquisition of Autronica Fire and Security, which closed in early July and adds a highly complementary business that builds on the strength of our existing fixed detection platform while expanding our addressable market opportunity."

Financial Highlights













Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

(In millions, except per share
data and percentages)

2026


2025


% Change (a)


2026


2025


% Change (a)

Net Sales

$ 503.3


$ 474.1


6 %


$ 967.0


$ 895.5


8 %

GAAP












Operating income

112.0


85.9


30 %


205.0


163.6


25 %

% of Net sales

22.2 %


18.1 %


410 bps


21.2 %


18.3 %


290 bps

Net income

86.2


62.8


37 %


157.5


122.4


29 %

Diluted EPS

2.23


1.59


40 %


4.05


3.10


31 %

Non-GAAP












Adjusted EBITDA

$ 136.4


$ 116.5


17 %


$ 252.7


$ 218.0


16 %

% of Net sales

27.1 %


24.6 %


250 bps


26.1 %


24.3 %


180 bps

Adjusted operating income

121.1


101.4


19 %


222.2


188.9


18 %

% of Net sales

24.1 %


21.4 %


270 bps


23.0 %


21.1 %


190 bps

Adjusted earnings

93.1


75.9


23 %


170.5


142.4


20 %

Adjusted diluted EPS

2.40


1.93


24 %


4.39


3.61


22 %

Free cash flow

82.7


37.9


118 %


147.8


88.9


66 %

Free cash flow conversion

96 %


60 %




94 %


73 %



Americas Segment












Net sales

$ 341.5


$ 320.1


7 %


$ 666.7


$ 613.3


9 %

GAAP operating income

106.2


91.3


16 %


202.0


167.8


20 %

% of Net sales

31.1 %


28.5 %


260 bps


30.3 %


27.4 %


290 bps

Adjusted operating income

109.1


93.3


17 %


207.2


172.0


20 %

% of Net sales

32.0 %


29.1 %


290 bps


31.1 %


28.0 %


310 bps

International Segment












Net sales

$ 161.9


$ 154.0


5 %


$ 300.3


$ 282.2


6 %

GAAP operating income

22.9


12.2


87 %


35.4


29.5


20 %

% of Net sales

14.2 %


8.0 %


620 bps


11.8 %


10.5 %


130 bps

Adjusted operating income

25.1


20.2


24 %


39.6


38.9


2 %

% of Net sales

15.5 %


13.1 %


240 bps


13.2 %


13.8 %


(60) bps

(a) Percentage change may not calculate exactly due to rounding.

"Our adjusted earnings per share increased by 24%, driven by 6% reported sales growth and robust margin expansion. We also generated strong free cash flow and returned capital to shareholders," stated Julie Beck, MSA Safety's Chief Financial Officer. "Margin expansion was primarily driven by our ongoing execution of the principles of the MSA Business System and benefited from tariff refunds. Our full-year sales outlook includes low-double-digit total revenue growth, supported by mid-single-digit organic growth, a mid-single-digit contribution from acquisitions and a low-single-digit tailwind from foreign exchange," Ms. Beck added.

The company increased its annual dividend for a 56th consecutive year and returned a total of $47 million to shareholders through $26 million of share repurchases and dividends of $21 million, while investing $13 million in capital expenditures. The company's net leverage ratio was 0.8x at quarter end. Including the debt for the acquisition of Autronica Fire and Security, pro forma net leverage is ~1.8x.

Conference Call

MSA Safety will host a conference call on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2026 results. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast at http://investors.msasafety.com/ under the "News and Events" tab, subheading "Events & Presentations." Investors and interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-844-854-4415 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-6599 (international). When prompted, please instruct the operator to be joined into the MSA Safety Incorporated conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.msasafety.com/ shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for the next 90 days.

MSA Safety Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









Net sales

$ 503,327


$ 474,116


$ 966,959


$ 895,456

Cost of products sold

254,036


253,406


498,088


481,351

Gross profit

249,291


220,710


468,871


414,105









Selling, general and administrative

114,073


112,078


221,756


206,042

Research and development

19,154


16,996


35,509


32,665

Restructuring charges

2,209


488


4,538


2,412

Currency exchange losses, net

1,896


5,286


2,095


9,363

Operating income

111,959


85,862


204,973


163,623









Interest expense

7,951


8,116


15,654


14,951

Other income, net

(7,379)


(5,000)


(15,060)


(12,022)

Total other expense, net

572


3,116


594


2,929









Income before income taxes

111,387


82,746


204,379


160,694

Provision for income taxes

25,193


19,973


46,916


38,316

Net income

$ 86,194


$ 62,773


$ 157,463


$ 122,378









Earnings per share attributable to common
shareholders:








Basic

$ 2.23


$ 1.60


$ 4.06


$ 3.11

Diluted

$ 2.23


$ 1.59


$ 4.05


$ 3.10









Basic shares outstanding

38,623


39,258


38,740


39,296

Diluted shares outstanding

38,697


39,359


38,841


39,430

MSA Safety Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)


June 30, 2026


December 31, 2025





Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 200,057


$ 165,067

Trade receivables, net

347,877


306,452

Inventories

350,119


343,035

Other current assets

36,787


54,738

Total current assets

934,840


869,292





Property, plant and equipment, net

276,691


283,063

Prepaid pension cost

291,214


279,450

Goodwill

726,055


731,592

Intangible assets, net

285,721


299,127

Other noncurrent assets

86,990


91,850

Total assets

$ 2,601,511


$ 2,554,374





Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net

$ 8,096


$ 8,225

Accounts payable

123,632


110,775

Other current liabilities

157,171


170,211

Total current liabilities

288,899


289,211





Long-term debt, net

591,648


572,709

Pensions and other employee benefits

140,535


143,834

Deferred tax liabilities

126,747


127,540

Other noncurrent liabilities

52,025


54,068

Total shareholders' equity

1,401,657


1,367,012

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,601,511


$ 2,554,374

MSA Safety Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









Net income

$ 86,194


$ 62,773


$ 157,463


$ 122,378

Depreciation and amortization

19,322


18,099


37,674


34,350

Change in working capital and other
operating

(10,140)


(13,654)


(24,074)


(27,677)

Cash flow from operating activities

95,376


67,218


171,063


129,051









Capital expenditures

(12,673)


(29,334)


(23,260)


(40,118)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-


(187,774)


-


(187,774)

Property disposals and other investing

2


1


36


19

Cash flow used in investing activities

(12,671)


(217,107)


(23,224)


(227,873)









Change in debt

(13,000)


172,686


20,760


165,220

Cash dividends paid

(20,853)


(20,848)


(41,414)


(40,881)

Company stock purchases under repurchase
program

(25,679)


(29,998)


(76,126)


(39,995)

Other financing

807


(2,249)


(9,168)


(10,365)

Cash flow (used in) from financing
activities

(58,725)


119,591


(105,948)


73,979









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,
cash equivalents and restricted cash

(4,009)


6,949


(6,577)


7,692









Increase (decrease) in cash, cash
equivalents and restricted cash

$ 19,971


$ (23,349)


$ 35,314


$ (17,151)

MSA Safety Incorporated
Sales by Product Group (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026


Consolidated


Americas


International



Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent

Detection(a)


$ 201,376


40 %


$ 138,628


41 %


$ 62,748


39 %

Fire Service(b)


161,892


32 %


108,243


32 %


53,649


33 %

Industrial PPE and Other(c)


140,059


28 %


94,580


27 %


45,479


28 %

Total


$ 503,327


100 %


$ 341,451


100 %


$ 161,876


100 %














Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


Consolidated


Americas


International



Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent

Detection(a)


$ 193,835


41 %


$ 127,174


40 %


$ 66,661


43 %

Fire Service(b)


163,306


34 %


110,815


35 %


52,491


34 %

Industrial PPE and Other(c)


116,975


25 %


82,150


25 %


34,825


23 %

Total


$ 474,116


100 %


$ 320,139


100 %


$ 153,977


100 %

(a) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas detection. Detection includes sales from M&C TechGroup Germany GmbH and its affiliated companies ("M&C"), acquired by the Company, from May 6th, 2025, onward (Americas and International).

(b) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel.

(c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026


Consolidated


Americas


International



Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent

Detection(a)


$ 382,218


40 %


$ 262,602


39 %


$ 119,616


40 %

Fire Service(b)


321,164


33 %


224,335


34 %


96,829


32 %

Industrial PPE and Other(c)


263,577


27 %


179,752


27 %


83,825


28 %

Total


$ 966,959


100 %


$ 666,689


100 %


$ 300,270


100 %














Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


Consolidated


Americas


International



Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent

Detection(a)


$ 354,906


40 %


$ 237,065


39 %


$ 117,841


42 %

Fire Service(b)


313,922


35 %


216,722


35 %


97,200


34 %

Industrial PPE and Other(c)


226,628


25 %


159,512


26 %


67,116


24 %

Total


$ 895,456


100 %


$ 613,299


100 %


$ 282,157


100 %

(a) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas detection. Detection includes sales from M&C TechGroup Germany GmbH and its affiliated companies ("M&C"), acquired by the Company, from May 6th, 2025, onward (Americas and International).

(b) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel.

(c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Organic sales change (Unaudited)

Consolidated


Three Months Ended June 30, 2026


Detection(a)

Fire
Service(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)


Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

4 %

(1) %

20 %


6 %

Currency translation effects

(1) %

(1) %

(4) %


(2) %

Less: Acquisitions

(3) %

- %

- %


(1) %

Organic sales change

- %

(2) %

16 %


3 %








Six Months Ended June 30, 2026


Detection(a)

Fire
Service(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)


Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

8 %

2 %

16 %


8 %

Currency translation effects

(2) %

(2) %

(5) %


(3) %

Less: Acquisitions

(6) %

- %

- %


(2) %

Organic sales change

- %

- %

11 %


3 %

Americas Segment


Three Months Ended June 30, 2026


Detection(a)

Fire
Service(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)


Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

9 %

(2) %

15 %


7 %

Currency translation effects

(1) %

(1) %

(4) %


(2) %

Less: Acquisitions

(1) %

- %

- %


- %

Organic sales change

7 %

(3) %

11 %


5 %


Six months ended June 30, 2026


Detection(a)

Fire
Service(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)


Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

11 %

4 %

13 %


9 %

Currency translation effects

(1) %

(1) %

(5) %


(2) %

Less: Acquisitions

(3) %

- %

- %


(1) %

Organic sales change

7 %

3 %

8 %


6 %

International Segment


Three Months Ended June 30, 2026


Detection(a)

Fire
Service(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)


Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

(6) %

2 %

30 %


5 %

Currency translation effects

(2) %

(2) %

(3) %


(2) %

Less: Acquisitions

(5) %

- %

- %


(3) %

Organic sales change

(13) %

- %

27 %


- %


Six months ended June 30, 2026


Detection(a)

Fire
Service(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)


Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

2 %

- %

25 %


6 %

Currency translation effects

(4) %

(5) %

(6) %


(5) %

Less: Acquisitions

(11) %

- %

- %


(4) %

Organic sales change

(13) %

(5) %

19 %


(3) %

(a) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas Detection. Detection includes sales from M&C, acquired by the Company, from May 6th, 2025, onward (Americas and International).

(b) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel.

(c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

Management believes that organic sales change is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures can have a material impact on sales change trends. Organic sales change highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, acquisitions and divestitures. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of organic sales change is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider sales change determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted operating income (Unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands)


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









Adjusted EBITDA from reportable segments

$ 149,441


$ 128,027


$ 277,281


$ 239,166

Less:








Depreciation and amortization

15,285


14,549


30,468


28,286

Adjusted operating income from reportable
segments

134,156


113,478


246,813


210,880

Less:








Corporate expenses

13,038


12,044


24,574


21,944

Adjusted operating income

121,118


101,434


222,239


188,936

Less:








Currency exchange losses, net

1,896


5,286


2,095


9,363

Restructuring charges

2,209


488


4,538


2,412

Acquisition-related amortization

3,377


3,153


6,769


5,439

Transaction costs (a)

1,677


6,645


3,864


8,099

GAAP operating income

111,959


85,862


204,973


163,623

Less:








Interest expense

7,951


8,116


15,654


14,951

Other income, net

(7,379)


(5,000)


(15,060)


(12,022)

Income before income taxes

111,387


82,746


204,379


160,694

Provision for income taxes

25,193


19,973


46,916


38,316

Net income

$ 86,194


$ 62,773


$ 157,463


$ 122,378

(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during our evaluation of or in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures and operating ratios derived from non-GAAP measures. Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding currency exchange gains / losses, restructuring charges, acquisition-related amortization, and transaction costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by net sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales to external customers. These metrics are consistent with how management evaluates segment results and makes strategic decisions about the business. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The company's definition of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income and net income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted earnings (Unaudited)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)


Three Months Ended
June 30,




Six Months Ended
June 30,




2026


2025


%

Change


2026


2025


%

Change













Net income

$ 86,194


$ 62,773


37 %


$ 157,463


$ 122,378


29 %













Currency exchange losses, net

1,896


5,286




2,095


9,363



Restructuring charges

2,209


488




4,538


2,412



Acquisition-related amortization

3,377


3,153




6,769


5,439



Transaction costs (a)

1,677


6,645




3,864


8,099



Asset related losses

228


884




388


892



Pension settlement

-


721




-


721



Income tax expense on adjustments

(2,524)


(4,021)




(4,607)


(6,937)



Adjusted earnings

$ 93,057


$ 75,929


23 %


$ 170,510


$ 142,367


20 %













Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 2.40


$ 1.93


24 %


$ 4.39


$ 3.61


22 %













Diluted shares outstanding

38,697


39,359




38,841


39,430



(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during our evaluation of or in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Debt to adjusted EBITDA / Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands)



Twelve Months Ended
June 30,



2026

Operating income


$ 413,168

Depreciation and amortization


59,738

Currency exchange losses, net


8,533

Restructuring charges


6,023

Acquisition-related amortization


13,945

Transaction costs (a)


6,232

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 507,639




Total end-of-period debt


599,744




Debt to adjusted EBITDA


1.2




Total end-of-period debt


$ 599,744

Total end-of-period cash and cash equivalents


200,057

Net debt


$ 399,687




Net debt to adjusted EBITDA


0.8

(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during our evaluation of or in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's liquidity and balance sheet strength. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that of other companies.

About MSA Safety:

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced industrial safety technology products and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2025 revenues of $1.9 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of approximately 5,300 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve various assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or other comparable words. Actual results, performance or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events due to a number of factors, including those discussed in the sections of our annual report on Form 10-K entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and those discussed in our Form 10-Q quarterly reports filed after such annual report. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements, which are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. We are under no duty to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic sales change, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share, debt to adjusted EBITDA, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management also uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use, and computational methods with respect thereto, may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators, and computational methods, that our peers use to assess their performance and trends.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. For an explanation of these measures, with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

SOURCE MSA Safety

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Achtung, Korrektur!
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