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WKN: A2N6VM | ISIN: US75574U1016 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SZ
Stuttgart
30.07.26 | 21:56
1,255 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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READY CAPITAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2681,30510:33
1,2681,30510:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2026 22:18 Uhr
63 Leser
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Ready Capital Corporation: ReadyCap Lending Completes $145 Million SBA 7(a) Loan Securitization

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) (the "Company") announced today that ReadyCap Lending completed its fourth securitization of SBA 7(a) loans, ReadyCap Lending Small Business Loan Trust 2026-4, on June 26, 2026. The transaction involved the issuance of approximately $145 million of bonds that generated meaningful additional liquidity for the Company in support of ReadyCap Lending's continued commitment to financing small businesses nationwide.

The securitization included three floating-rate tranches issued at par, with a weighted average coupon of approximately 8.526%. The capital structure consisted of $111.7 million of Class A bonds priced at approximately SOFR + 1.85%, $21.6 million of Class B bonds priced at SOFR + 3.20%, and $11.9 million of Class C bonds priced at SOFR + 6.15%. Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC served as Initial Purchaser in the transaction with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and East West Markets, LLC serving as Co-Managers.

The transaction underscores ReadyCap Lending's continued access to the securitization market and enhances the Company's funding flexibility. By broadening liquidity and supporting additional lending capacity, the transaction strengthens ReadyCap Lending's ability to serve borrowers, referral partners, and small business communities across the country.

"Consistent access to diversified funding sources is essential to our ability to serve borrowers and referral partners effectively," said Gary Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of ReadyCap Lending. "This securitization enhances our lending capacity, reinforces the durability of our platform, and reflects the continued strength of ReadyCap Lending's position in the SBA lending market." ReadyCap Lending remains focused on combining disciplined credit execution, reliable capital access, and responsive customer service to help small businesses obtain the financing they need to grow and succeed.

About Ready Capital Corporation
Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services lower-to-middle-market investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 400 professionals nationwide.

Contact
Investor Relations
212-257-4666
InvestorRelations@readycapital.com
Media Relations
PR@readycapital.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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