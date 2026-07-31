OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

RED BANK, N.J., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) (the "Company"), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the "Bank"), reported a net loss of $3.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share1, for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to net income available for common stockholders of $16.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and net income of $20.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $17.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, as compared to $36.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to "Selected Quarterly Financial Data" for additional information):
|For the Three Months Ended,
|For the Six Months Ended,
|Performance Ratios (Annualized):
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Return on average assets
|(0.07
|)%
|0.57
|-
|0.49
|-
|0.22
|-
|0.56
|-
|Return on average stockholders' equity
|(0.63
|-
|4.95
|3.86
|1.95
|4.36
|Return on average tangible stockholders' equity(a)
|(0.88
|-
|7.22
|5.66
|2.79
|6.36
|Return on average tangible common equity(a)
|(0.88
|-
|7.22
|5.66
|2.79
|6.36
|Efficiency ratio
|98.88
|71.13
|71.93
|86.67
|68.82
|Net interest margin
|3.05
|2.93
|2.91
|2.99
|2.91
(a) Return on average tangible stockholders' equity and return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP ("generally accepted accounting principles") financial measures. Refer to "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and tables included in this release for reconciliation and additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
Core earnings2 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 were $30.5 million and $54.9 million, respectively, or $0.43 and $0.86 per diluted share, an increase from $17.7 million and $38.0 million, respectively, or $0.31 and $0.66 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and an increase from $24.3 million, while remaining flat at $0.43 per diluted share, for the linked quarter.
Core earnings PTPP2 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 were $44.5 million and $78.9 million, respectively, or $0.63 and $1.24 per diluted share, an increase from $26.4 million and $58.8 million, respectively, or $0.46 and $1.02 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and an increase from $34.4 million or $0.60 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:
|For the Three Months Ended,
|For the Six Months Ended,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Core Ratios2(Annualized):
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Return on average assets
|0.71
|-
|0.68
|-
|0.53
|-
|0.70
|-
|0.58
|-
|Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
|8.92
|8.56
|6.17
|8.76
|6.59
|Return on average tangible common equity
|8.92
|8.56
|6.17
|8.76
|6.59
|Efficiency ratio
|66.20
|66.76
|72.28
|66.44
|69.06
|Diluted earnings per share
|-
|0.43
|-
|0.43
|-
|0.31
|-
|0.86
|-
|0.66
|PTPP diluted earnings per share
|0.63
|0.60
|0.46
|1.24
|1.02
Key developments for the quarter, compared to the linked quarter, are described below:
- Organic Growth: The Company generated continued organic growth across its legacy portfolio, with commercial loans increasing $154 million, or 2%, non-interest bearing deposits increasing $101 million, or 6%, and $150 million of deposit growth from Premier Banking teams, reflecting the Company's focus on core relationships. These results underscore the continued strength of the core growth initiatives, which the Flushing franchise will further bolster.
- Net Interest Margin Expansion: Net interest margin increased 12 basis points to 3.05% from 2.93%, and net interest income increased by $24.3 million to $120.7 million.
- Flushing Acquisition: On June 1, 2026, the Company completed its acquisition of Flushing Financial Corporation ("Flushing"), the holding company of Flushing Bank. Flushing added $8.69 billion to total assets, $6.19 billion to loans and loans held for sale, and $7.44 billion to deposits. Flushing added 30 retail branches across New York City and Long Island.
- Balance Sheet Repositioning: The Company sold $1.31 billion of multifamily loans from the Flushing acquisition at a price of 92.25% and invested the $1.20 billion of net proceeds into highly-liquid, investment grade securities. The repositioning reduces commercial real estate concentration by approximately 50 percentage points to 381%3, while increasing liquidity as indicated by on-hand liquidity4 increasing to 11.5% of assets and the loan-to-deposit ratio falling to 91.60%. Additionally, the allowance for credit losses increased to 1.29% of total loans receivable.
- Operating Expenses: The Company anticipates full integration of Flushing's operations and systems in the third quarter of 2026. The resulting operating synergies are expected to improve efficiency and reduce operating expenses in future periods.
Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company's results, "We are pleased to see continued momentum in our core business and to have welcomed Flushing into the OceanFirst family during the quarter. Full integration and the rebranding of Flushing branches is scheduled to occur in the third quarter of 2026, allowing for the realization of synergies well before year-end. We look forward to building on the strong customer relationships Flushing has developed over the years." Mr. Maher added, "The execution of the loan sale reduced the Company's exposure to rent-regulated properties in New York City. These actions reflect our commitment to maintain a strong balance sheet and an enhanced liquidity profile, positioning the combined organization for sustainable, long-term growth."
The Company's Board of Directors declared its 118th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on August 21, 2026, to common stockholders and NVCE stockholders of record on August 10, 2026.
1 The number of shares outstanding and all common share-related calculations, including earnings per share, book value per share, and tangible book value per share, are calculated using both common stock and non-voting common equivalent ("NVCE") stock, which are participating securities. All NVCE shares presented in this document are reported on an as-converted common stock equivalent basis.
2 Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses ("PTPP" or "Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision"), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain non-core items. Refer to "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
3 Reflects the bank-level regulatory CRE concentration ratio, calculated as regulatory commercial real estate divided by Tier 1 capital plus the ACL.
4 On-hand liquidity equals cash, unpledged securities and funding capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") Discount Window.
Results of Operations
On June 1, 2026, the Company completed its acquisition of Flushing and its results of operations from June 1, 2026 through June 30, 2026 are included in the consolidated results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, but are not included in the results of operations for the corresponding prior year periods. Further, the current quarter included $42.8 million of non-recurring merger-related expenses for the Flushing acquisition, representing $33.6 million net of tax, or $0.48 per share.
Net Interest Income and Margin
Three months ended June 30, 2026 vs. June 30, 2025
Net interest income increased to $120.7 million, from $87.6 million, reflecting the net impact of the interest rate environment and the acquisition of Flushing, which added $19.1 million of net interest income. Net interest margin increased to 3.05%, from 2.91%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.05% and 0.04%, respectively, and the impact of purchase accounting on average-interest earning assets.
Average interest-earning assets increased by $3.81 billion, which was impacted by $2.50 billion of average interest-earning assets acquired from Flushing and increases in commercial loans and securities. The average yield for interest-earning assets increased to 5.29%, from 5.14%, primarily due to the repricing of assets and new originations, and the addition of loans acquired from Flushing at higher yields.
The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.74%, from 2.77%, primarily due to repricing of deposits and, to a lesser extent, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances, partially offset by the addition of deposits acquired from Flushing at higher rates. The total cost of deposits remained stable at 2.06% for both periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $3.25 billion, driven by liabilities assumed from Flushing, and the remainder attributable to increases in deposits and FHLB advances.
Six months ended June 30, 2026 vs. June 30, 2025
Net interest income increased to $217.2 million, from $174.3 million, reflecting the net impact of the interest rate environment and the acquisition of Flushing. Net interest margin increased to 2.99%, from 2.91%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.04% for both periods.
Average interest-earning assets increased by $2.53 billion, driven by $1.26 billion acquired from Flushing and increases in commercial loans and securities. The average yield for interest-earning assets increased to 5.20%, from 5.14%, primarily due to the repricing of assets and new originations, and the addition of loans acquired from Flushing at higher yields.
The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.70%, from 2.77%, primarily due to repricing of deposits and FHLB advances, partially offset by the addition of deposits acquired from Flushing at higher rates. The total cost of deposits decreased four basis points to 2.02%, from 2.06%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $2.23 billion, driven by the acquisition of Flushing, with the remaining increases related to deposits and FHLB advances.
Three months ended June 30, 2026 vs. March 31, 2026
Net interest income increased by $24.3 million, to $120.7 million from $96.4 million, and net interest margin increased to 3.05%, from 2.93%. Net interest margin included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.05% and 0.01%, respectively.
Average interest-earning assets increased by $2.52 billion, and the yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 5.29%, from 5.10%. As noted above, the current quarter was impacted by interest-earning assets acquired from Flushing and repricing of assets and new originations.
The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.74%, from 2.66%. The total cost of deposits increased to 2.06%, from 1.97%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $2.03 billion, driven by Flushing as noted above, partly offset by government deposit outflows.
Provision for Credit Losses
Provision for credit losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 was $4.0 million and $6.7 million, as compared to $3.0 million and $8.4 million for the corresponding prior year periods, and $2.7 million in the linked quarter. The current quarter provision was primarily driven by a reserve build of $2.5 million and replenishment of net charge-offs of $1.5 million.
Net loan charge-offs were $1.5 million and $2.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $2.2 million and $2.9 million for the corresponding prior year periods and $701,000 for the linked quarter. Net loan charge-offs to average total loans were 0.05% and 0.04% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to 0.09% and 0.06% for the corresponding prior year periods and 0.03% for the linked quarter.
Non-interest Income
Three months ended June 30, 2026 vs. June 30, 2025
Other income decreased to $10.6 million, as compared to $11.7 million. Other income was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $347,000 related to net losses on equity investments in the current quarter. The prior period other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $488,000 related to net gains on equity investments. Excluding the impact of non-core operations, other income decreased by $300,000. The current year period includes $1.4 million of other income from the acquisition of Flushing which largely was offset by the reduction in fees and services charges from the discontinuation of our title business for the comparable prior year period.
Excluding the impact of non-core operations and Flushing, the decrease in other income of $1.7 million was driven by a decrease in fees and service charges of $1.8 million and a decrease in net gain on sale of loans of $1.2 million due to the discontinuation of residential loan originations, including the disposition of the title business at the beginning of the fourth quarter last year. In addition, the prior period included non-recurring other income of $1.1 million. This was partly offset by increases in net gain on other real estate operations of $1.5 million and commercial loan swap income of $1.4 million.
Six months ended June 30, 2026 vs. June 30, 2025
Other income decreased to $17.3 million, as compared to $23.0 million. Other income was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $701,000 related to net losses on equity investments in the current period. The prior period other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $693,000 related to net gains on equity investments. Excluding the impact of non-core operations, other income decreased by $4.2 million. This was partly offset by the acquisition of Flushing, as noted above.
The remaining decrease in other income by $5.6 million was driven by a decrease in fees and service charges of $3.6 million and a decrease in a net gain on sale of loans of $2.1 million due to the same drivers as noted above. In addition, the prior period included non-recurring other income of $1.9 million. This was partly offset by increases in net gain on other real estate operations of $1.3 million and commercial loan swap income of $1.1 million.
Three months ended June 30, 2026 vs. March 31, 2026
Other income in the linked quarter was $6.7 million and included non-core operations of $354,000 related to net losses on equity investments. Excluding non-core operations and Flushing's other income stated above, other income increased by $2.5 million. The primary drivers were increases in net gain on other real estate operations of $1.4 million and commercial loan swap income of $1.2 million.
Non-interest Expense
Three months ended June 30, 2026 vs. June 30, 2025
Operating expenses increased to $129.9 million, as compared to $71.5 million. Operating expenses in the current quarter were adversely impacted by non-core operations of $42.7 million, due to merger-related expenses. Excluding the impact of non-core operations, other expenses increased by $15.7 million, primarily due to $14.8 million of operating expenses recognized in June from the acquisition of Flushing.
The remaining increase in operating expenses of $877,000 was driven by an increase in compensation and benefits of $2.5 million, mostly due to commercial banking hires adjusted for annual inflationary increases, partly offset by the impact of our residential outsourcing initiative. Additional drivers were decreases in professional fees of $1.3 million, mostly due to recruitment fees for the Company's commercial banking hires in the prior year.
Six months ended June 30, 2026 vs. June 30, 2025
Operating expenses increased to $203.3 million, as compared to $135.8 million. Operating expenses in the current quarter were adversely impacted by non-core operations of $47.0 million, due to merger-related expenses and restructuring charges. Excluding the impact of non-core operations, other expenses increased by $20.5 million primarily due to the acquisition of Flushing, as noted above.
The remaining increase in operating expenses of $5.7 million was driven by an increase in compensation and benefits of $5.3 million, mostly due to commercial banking hires adjusted for annual inflationary increases, partly offset by the impact of our residential outsourcing initiative.
Three months ended June 30, 2026 vs. March 31, 2026
Operating expenses in the linked quarter were $73.4 million and included non-core operations of $4.3 million related to merger-related expenses and restructuring charges. Excluding non-core operations and Flushing's other expense stated above, operating expenses increased by $3.2 million. The primary drivers were increases in compensation and benefits of $3.3 million, partly due to new hires and an additional working day, and marketing expense of $646,000. These were partly offset by a decrease in data processing expense of $975,000.
Income Tax Expense
The provision for income taxes was $496,000 and $7.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $5.8 million and $12.6 million for the same prior year periods and $6.5 million for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate was (19.6)% and 28.7% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to 23.2% and 23.7% for the same prior year period and 24.2% for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 was adversely impacted by non-deductible merger related expenses, which were offset by a one-time revaluation of deferred taxes as a result of the Flushing acquisition. Excluding the impact of these adjustments, the effective tax rate would have been 28.1% and increased as a result of the new tax profile due to the acquisition of Flushing.
Financial Condition5
June 30, 2026 vs. December 31, 2025
Total assets increased by $8.71 billion to $23.27 billion, due to the acquisition of Flushing which added $8.69 billion to total assets. Total loans increased by $5.24 billion to $16.28 billion, from $11.03 billion, primarily due to Flushing totaling $6.19 billion partly offset by $1.31 billion of multifamily loans sold during the quarter for a price of $1.20 billion, net of costs to sell. Debt securities held-to-maturity and available-for-sale increased by $2.82 billion, primarily due to the acquisition of Flushing totaling $1.54 billion and the reinvestment of proceeds from the loan sales into securities. Bank owned life insurance increased by $233.6 million to $503.9 million, from $270.3 million driven by the acquisition of Flushing. As part of the acquisition of Flushing, the Company's goodwill balance increased to $529.8 million, from $517.5 million and intangibles increased to $90.6 million, from $9.0 million.
Other assets increased by $217.7 million to $367.0 million, from $149.3 million primarily due to revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of the acquisition of Flushing and increase in market values of derivatives associated with customer interest rate swaps.
Total liabilities increased by $7.96 billion to $20.86 billion, from $12.90 billion primarily due to the acquisition of Flushing, which added $8.16 billion. Deposits increased by $6.80 billion to $17.76 billion, from $10.96 billion, primarily due to acquired deposits from Flushing totaling $7.44 billion. Excluding Flushing, the decrease in deposits was primarily attributable to a decrease in government deposits due to seasonality. Time deposits increased by $1.74 billion to $4.21 billion, from $2.47 billion, representing 23.7% and 22.5% of total deposits, respectively. Time deposits included an increase in retail time deposits of $1.41 billion and brokered time deposits of $276.0 million. FHLB advances increased by $335.2 million to $1.73 billion, from $1.40 billion, partly due to Flushing and additional borrowing needs. Other borrowings increased by $238.0 million to $493.2 million, from $255.2 million driven by the addition of subordinated debt and trust preferred securities from the acquisition of Flushing. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 91.6%, as compared to 100.6%.
Other liabilities increased by $489.8 million to $699.1 million, from $209.3 million, mostly related to $337.0 million of unsettled security purchases and increases in market values of derivatives associated with customer interest rate swaps.
Capital levels remain strong and in excess of "well-capitalized" regulatory levels at June 30, 2026, including the Company's estimated common equity tier one capital ratio of 10.7%.
Total stockholders' equity increased to $2.41 billion, as compared to $1.66 billion, primarily due to the acquisition of Flushing which added $535.6 million to stockholders' equity. The current period also included a $225 million strategic investment from affiliates of funds managed by Warburg, in exchange for approximately 9.6 million shares of common stock, 1.8 million shares of NVCE stock, and warrants to purchase 11.4 million shares of NVCE stock. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive loss increased by $1.2 million primarily due to decreases in the fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities and derivative hedges, net of tax.
During the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 376,277 shares totaling $7.1 million representing a weighted average cost of $18.70, for repurchases of exercised options and vesting of awards from employees outside of the authorized share repurchase program. On June 1, 2026 the Company donated 273,973 shares totaling $5.0 million to the OceanFirst Foundation, which was funded through treasury stock. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had 3,226,284 shares available for repurchase under the authorized repurchase programs.
The Company's tangible common equity6 increased by $654.6 million to $1.79 billion. The Company's stockholders' equity to assets ratio was 10.36% at June 30, 2026, and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio decreased by 18 basis points during the year to 7.91%, primarily due to the drivers described above.
Book value per common share6 decreased to $24.50, as compared to $28.97. Tangible book value per common share decreased to $18.19, as compared to $19.79.
5 Flushing amounts refer to estimated fair values as of the June 1, 2026 acquisition date, unless otherwise noted.
6 Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders' equity and total assets. Tangible book value per common share is based on common shares outstanding at period end Refer to "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the "Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
Asset Quality
June 30, 2026 vs. December 31, 2025
The Company's allowance for loan credit losses was 1.29% of total loans, as compared to 0.76%. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was largely driven by incremental allowance for loan credit losses of $121 million added for the Flushing portfolio and the reserve build. Refer to "Provision for Credit Losses" section for further discussion.
Non-performing loans increased to $108.2 million, from $27.8 million, primarily due to $53.8 million of non-performing loans acquired from Flushing and one commercial relationship of $20.6 million. Non-performing loans represented 0.67% and 0.25% of total loans, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 193.75%, as compared to 301.27%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans decreased to $47.1 million, from $47.8 million, primarily due to the one commercial relationship noted above, which was partially offset by $18.2 million of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans acquired from Flushing. Criticized and classified loans and investment, and other real estate owned, increased to $541.5 million, from $122.1 million, primarily due to $293.2 million of loans and a $20.7 million investment acquired from Flushing, which were re-risked at the date of acquisition based on the Company's credit standards. The remaining increase was driven by two commercial relationships totaling $56.1 million.
The Company identified $750.4 million of purchased with credit deterioration ("PCD") loans from the Flushing acquisition largely consisting of criticized and classified loans and loans with any rent-regulated exposure. Non-performing loans in the current period included $51.6 million of PCD loans acquired from Flushing, and 30 to 89 days delinquent loans in the current period included $8.6 million of PCD loans acquired from Flushing.
The Company's asset quality, excluding PCD loans, was as follows. Non-performing loans increased to $54.1 million, from $22.4 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 388.00%, as compared to 374.46%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing loans, decreased to $36.9 million, from $44.7 million.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets and goodwill, all of which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.
Conference Call
As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (833) 461-5787, using the meeting ID 387420595. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available which can be accessed through the following URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/387420595. The conference call will also be available (listen-only) by internet webcast at https://ir.oceanfirst.com/. Web users should go to the site at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register.
OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $23.3 billion regional bank serving business and retail customers throughout New Jersey, New York, Long Island, and the major metropolitan areas from Massachusetts through Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words such as " estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "could," "target," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this document, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, may differ from assumptions and many are beyond the control of the Company. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, including potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Company's lending area, real estate market values in the Company's lending area, potential goodwill impairment, natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, trade restrictions and retaliatory measures impacting the Company's borrowers and the broader economy, the effects of a potential future federal government shutdown, debt ceiling impasses or fiscal uncertainty, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, the availability of low-cost funding, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company's deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in capital management and balance sheet strategies and the ability to successfully implement such strategies, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, our ability to enter into new markets and capitalize on growth opportunities, the adequacy of and changes in the economic assumptions and methodology for computing the allowance for credit losses, availability of capital, competition, our ability to maintain and increase market share and control expenses, changes in investor sentiment and consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits, changes in accounting principles, risks associated with cybersecurity threats, data breaches, ransomware attacks, or other failures in the Company's operational or security systems and infrastructure, including the risks arising from the Company's dependence on third-party service providers and vendors, the failure to maintain current technologies and the operational risks associated with the adoption of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the impact of pandemics on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank's ability to successfully integrate acquired operations.
You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of OceanFirst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other documents filed by OceanFirst from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
|OceanFirst Financial Corp:
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|(dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|June 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|-
|274,057
|-
|136,981
|-
|135,130
|-
|170,599
|Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value
|2,067,668
|1,181,087
|1,231,827
|735,561
|Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $663 at June 30, 2026, $754 at March 31, 2026, $811 at December 31, 2025, and $809 at June 30, 2025 (estimated fair value of $2,803,466 at June 30, 2026, $793,409 at March 31, 2026, $825,790 at December 31, 2025, and $896,090 at June 30, 2025)
|2,862,196
|852,917
|881,568
|968,969
|Equity investments
|75,965
|88,239
|91,882
|87,808
|Restricted equity investments, at cost
|180,711
|119,503
|129,329
|106,538
|Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $209,716 at June 30, 2026, $86,110 at March 31, 2026, $83,726 at December 31, 2025, and $79,266 at June 30, 2025
|16,086,532
|11,059,275
|10,970,666
|10,119,781
|Loans held-for-sale
|-
|-
|5,768
|15,744
|Interest and dividends receivable
|91,497
|49,588
|49,010
|44,032
|Other real estate owned
|13,453
|10,393
|10,266
|7,680
|Premises and equipment, net
|126,609
|112,066
|112,743
|113,474
|Bank owned life insurance
|503,910
|271,650
|270,301
|271,184
|Goodwill
|529,836
|517,481
|517,481
|523,308
|Intangibles
|90,613
|8,198
|9,046
|10,834
|Other assets
|366,963
|148,958
|149,300
|152,335
|Total assets
|-
|23,270,010
|-
|14,556,336
|-
|14,564,317
|-
|13,327,847
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Deposits
|-
|17,760,073
|-
|11,155,916
|-
|10,964,405
|-
|10,232,442
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,732,373
|1,180,179
|1,397,179
|938,687
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers
|61,329
|67,249
|54,434
|61,490
|Other borrowings
|493,216
|255,518
|255,233
|198,019
|Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
|112,876
|25,851
|21,245
|18,759
|Other liabilities
|699,063
|202,255
|209,271
|234,770
|Total liabilities
|20,858,930
|12,886,968
|12,901,767
|11,684,167
|Stockholders' equity:
|OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders' equity
|2,411,080
|1,669,368
|1,662,550
|1,642,846
|Non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|834
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,411,080
|1,669,368
|1,662,550
|1,643,680
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|-
|23,270,010
|-
|14,556,336
|-
|14,564,317
|-
|13,327,847
|OceanFirst Financial Corp:
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|For the Three Months Ended,
|For the Six Months Ended,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
||---------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------|
||---------- (Unaudited) -----------|
|Interest income:
|Loans
|-
|178,982
|-
|145,324
|-
|135,478
|-
|324,306
|-
|268,497
|Debt securities
|26,633
|19,810
|15,950
|46,443
|33,220
|Equity investments and other
|3,989
|3,157
|3,397
|7,146
|6,811
|Total interest income
|209,604
|168,291
|154,825
|377,895
|308,528
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|68,308
|53,695
|52,273
|122,003
|103,319
|Borrowed funds
|20,566
|18,149
|14,916
|38,715
|30,921
|Total interest expense
|88,874
|71,844
|67,189
|160,718
|134,240
|Net interest income
|120,730
|96,447
|87,636
|217,177
|174,288
|Provision for credit losses
|4,002
|2,738
|3,039
|6,740
|8,379
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|116,728
|93,709
|84,597
|210,437
|165,909
|Other income (loss):
|Bankcard services revenue
|1,772
|1,629
|1,619
|3,401
|3,082
|Trust and asset management revenue
|384
|433
|374
|817
|780
|Fees and service charges
|3,389
|2,813
|4,969
|6,202
|9,681
|Net gain (loss) on sales of loans
|38
|(28
|-
|1,177
|10
|2,035
|Net (loss) gain on equity investments
|(347
|-
|(354
|-
|488
|(701
|-
|693
|Net gain (loss) from other real estate operations
|1,203
|(164
|-
|(260
|-
|1,039
|(276
|-
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|2,471
|1,874
|1,786
|4,345
|3,638
|Commercial loan swap income
|1,654
|345
|207
|1,999
|827
|Other
|34
|200
|1,373
|234
|2,526
|Total other income
|10,598
|6,748
|11,733
|17,346
|22,986
|Operating expenses:
|Compensation and employee benefits
|50,202
|39,484
|40,242
|89,686
|76,982
|Occupancy
|7,333
|5,832
|5,454
|13,165
|10,951
|Equipment
|1,111
|921
|869
|2,032
|1,790
|Marketing
|1,894
|963
|1,541
|2,857
|2,649
|Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments
|4,130
|3,215
|2,898
|7,345
|5,881
|Data processing
|7,655
|7,052
|6,808
|14,707
|13,455
|Check card processing
|1,097
|1,098
|1,156
|2,195
|2,326
|Professional fees
|3,405
|3,222
|4,336
|6,627
|6,761
|Amortization of intangibles
|2,586
|848
|906
|3,434
|1,846
|Merger-related expenses
|42,765
|4,150
|-
|46,915
|-
|Restructuring (release) charges
|(71
|-
|128
|-
|57
|-
|Other operating expenses
|7,752
|6,490
|7,264
|14,242
|13,127
|Total operating expenses
|129,859
|73,403
|71,474
|203,262
|135,768
|(Loss) Income before provision for income taxes
|(2,533
|-
|27,054
|24,856
|24,521
|53,127
|Provision for income taxes
|496
|6,548
|5,771
|7,044
|12,579
|Net (loss) income
|(3,029
|-
|20,506
|19,085
|17,477
|40,548
|Net gain (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|39
|-
|(7
|-
|Net (loss) income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.
|(3,029
|-
|20,506
|19,046
|17,477
|40,555
|Dividends on preferred shares
|-
|-
|1,004
|-
|2,008
|Loss on redemption of preferred stock
|-
|-
|1,842
|-
|1,842
|Net (loss) income available to common stockholders
|-
|(3,029
|-
|-
|20,506
|-
|16,200
|-
|17,477
|-
|36,705
|Basic earnings per share
|-
|(0.04
|-
|-
|0.36
|-
|0.28
|-
|0.27
|-
|0.63
|Diluted earnings per share
|-
|(0.04
|-
|-
|0.36
|-
|0.28
|-
|0.27
|-
|0.63
|Average basic shares outstanding
|70,239
|57,043
|57,738
|63,630
|57,889
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|70,239
|57,048
|57,740
|63,638
|57,891
|OceanFirst Financial Corp.
|SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
|(dollars in thousands)
|LOANS RECEIVABLE
|At
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
|Commercial:
|Commercial real estate - investor
|-
|9,125,313
|-
|5,478,832
|-
|5,420,989
|-
|5,211,220
|-
|5,068,125
|Commercial and industrial:
|Commercial and industrial - real estate
|1,800,501
|1,016,912
|986,431
|997,122
|914,406
|Commercial and industrial - non-real estate
|1,907,719
|1,302,128
|1,227,556
|998,860
|862,504
|Total commercial and industrial
|3,708,220
|2,319,040
|2,213,987
|1,995,982
|1,776,910
|Total commercial
|12,833,533
|7,797,872
|7,634,976
|7,207,202
|6,845,035
|Consumer:
|Residential real estate
|3,245,311
|3,128,023
|3,194,264
|3,135,200
|3,119,232
|Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other consumer")
|196,908
|198,048
|202,763
|215,581
|220,820
|Total consumer
|3,442,219
|3,326,071
|3,397,027
|3,350,781
|3,340,052
|Total loans
|16,275,752
|11,123,943
|11,032,003
|10,557,983
|10,185,087
|Deferred origination costs (fees), net
|20,496
|21,442
|22,389
|13,105
|13,960
|Allowance for loan credit losses
|(209,716
|-
|(86,110
|-
|(83,726
|-
|(81,236
|-
|(79,266
|-
|Loans receivable, net
|-
|16,086,532
|-
|11,059,275
|-
|10,970,666
|-
|10,489,852
|-
|10,119,781
|Residential mortgage loans serviced for others
|-
|333,605
|-
|344,316
|-
|365,431
|-
|340,740
|-
|288,211
|At June 30, 2026 Average Yield
|Loan pipeline(1)-
|Commercial
|6.54
|-
|-
|409,448
|-
|417,356
|-
|464,602
|-
|710,933
|-
|790,768
|Residential real estate(2)
|-
|-
|461
|9,457
|136,797
|146,921
|Other consumer(2)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16,184
|17,110
|Total
|6.54
|-
|-
|409,448
|-
|417,817
|-
|474,059
|-
|863,914
|-
|954,799
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
|Average Yield
|Loan originations:
|Commercial
|6.71
|-
|-
|641,505
|-
|422,907
|-
|786,186
|-
|739,154
|-
|425,877
|Residential real estate(2)
|6.07
|406
|5,824
|249,540
|250,066
|274,314
|Other consumer(2
|-
|-
|-
|14,859
|18,087
|15,813
|Total
|6.71
|-
|-
|641,911
|-
|428,731
|-
|1,050,585
|-
|1,007,307
|-
|716,004
|(1)
|Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
|(2)
|As of December 31, 2025, the Company has discontinued its residential and consumer originations.
|DEPOSITS
|At
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
|Type of Account
|Non-interest-bearing
|-
|2,836,711
|-
|1,757,097
|-
|1,741,958
|-
|1,731,760
|-
|1,686,627
|Interest-bearing checking
|6,276,653
|4,536,726
|4,354,485
|4,090,930
|3,845,602
|Money market
|3,375,564
|1,488,653
|1,412,917
|1,397,434
|1,377,999
|Savings
|1,060,481
|986,208
|986,195
|1,000,488
|1,022,918
|Time deposits(1)
|4,210,664
|2,387,232
|2,468,850
|2,215,382
|2,299,296
|Total deposits
|-
|17,760,073
|-
|11,155,916
|-
|10,964,405
|-
|10,435,994
|-
|10,232,442
|(1)
|Includes brokered time deposits of $885.7 million, $487.9 million, $609.8 million, $405.1 million, and $522.8 million at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.
|OceanFirst Financial Corp.
|ASSET QUALITY
|(dollars in thousands)
|ASSET QUALITY(1) (2)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
|Non-performing loans:
|Commercial real estate - investor
|-
|76,721
|-
|18,970
|-
|13,636
|-
|23,570
|-
|20,457
|Commercial and industrial:
|Commercial and industrial - real estate
|16,980
|5,541
|4,813
|7,469
|4,499
|Commercial and industrial - non-real estate
|5,045
|228
|640
|394
|311
|Total commercial and industrial
|22,025
|5,769
|5,453
|7,863
|4,810
|Residential real estate
|7,043
|7,011
|6,200
|7,334
|5,318
|Other consumer
|2,452
|2,888
|2,502
|2,496
|2,926
|Total non-performing loans(2)(3)
|-
|108,241
|-
|34,638
|-
|27,791
|-
|41,263
|-
|33,511
|Other real estate owned
|13,453
|10,393
|10,266
|7,498
|7,680
|Non-performing investment4
|20,729
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total non-performing assets
|-
|142,423
|-
|45,031
|-
|38,057
|-
|48,761
|-
|41,191
|Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days(3)
|-
|47,097
|-
|55,876
|-
|47,808
|-
|19,817
|-
|14,740
|Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty
|Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above)
|-
|7,151
|-
|5,460
|-
|956
|-
|7,693
|-
|8,129
|Performing
|15,072
|15,083
|23,898
|23,952
|31,986
|Total modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty
|-
|22,223
|-
|20,543
|-
|24,854
|-
|31,645
|-
|40,115
|Allowance for loan credit losses
|-
|209,716
|-
|86,110
|-
|83,726
|-
|81,236
|-
|79,266
|Allowance for unfunded commitments
|4,194
|3,738
|4,028
|4,636
|3,289
|Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable
|1.29
|-
|0.77
|-
|0.76
|-
|0.77
|-
|0.78
|-
|Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans
|193.75
|248.60
|301.27
|196.87
|236.54
|Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable
|0.67
|0.31
|0.25
|0.39
|0.33
|Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
|0.61
|0.31
|0.26
|0.34
|0.31
|Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans
|PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses(3)
|-
|696,763
|-
|14,604
|-
|14,968
|-
|19,003
|-
|20,934
|Non-performing PCD loans(3)
|54,190
|5,900
|5,432
|5,677
|6,800
|Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days(3)
|10,221
|8,794
|3,103
|2,987
|2,590
|PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2)
|1,710
|16
|18
|20
|20
|Asset quality, excluding PCD loans
|Non-performing loans(2)
|54,051
|28,738
|22,359
|35,586
|26,711
|Non-performing assets
|88,233
|39,131
|32,625
|43,084
|34,391
|Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans)
|36,876
|47,082
|44,705
|16,830
|12,150
|Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2)
|20,513
|20,527
|24,836
|31,625
|40,095
|Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans
|388.00
|-
|299.64
|-
|374.46
|-
|228.28
|-
|296.75
|-
|Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable
|0.33
|0.26
|0.20
|0.34
|0.26
|Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
|0.38
|0.27
|0.22
|0.30
|0.26
|(1)
|Asset quality metrics exclude loans held for sale.
|(2)
|The quarters ended June 30, 2026, December 31, 2025, and June 30, 2025 included the sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $2.0 million, $2.5 million and $2.2 million, respectively.
|(3)
|The quarter ended June 30, 2026 included loans acquired from the Flushing acquisition. Non-performing, delinquent 30 to 89 days, and PCD loans included $53.8 million, $18.2 million, and $750.4 million, respectively, of acquired loans from Flushing. Non-performing PCD and delinquent 30 to 89 days PCD loans included $51.6 million and $8.6 million, respectively, from Flushing.
|(4)
|Non-performing investment acquired from Flushing.
|NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
|Net loan charge-offs:
|Loan charge-offs
|-
|(1,776
|-
|-
|(956
|-
|-
|(2,190
|-
|-
|(850
|-
|-
|(2,415
|-
|Recoveries on loans
|262
|255
|216
|233
|197
|Net loan charge-offs
|-
|(1,514
|-
|-
|(701
|-
|-
|(1,974
|-
|-
|(617
|-
|-
|(2,218
|-
|Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized)
|0.05
|-
|0.03
|-
|0.07
|-
|0.02
|-
|0.09
|-
|Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries detail:
|Commercial(1)
|-
|(1,074
|-
|-
|(736
|-
|-
|(1,676
|-
|-
|(522
|-
|-
|(1,666
|-
|Residential real estate(2)
|(352
|-
|(7
|-
|(268
|-
|(24
|-
|(348
|-
|Other consumer(2)
|(88
|-
|42
|(30
|-
|(71
|-
|(204
|-
|Net loan charge-offs
|-
|(1,514
|-
|-
|(701
|-
|-
|(1,974
|-
|-
|(617
|-
|-
|(2,218
|-
|(1)
|The three months ended June 30, 2025 included charge-offs related to two commercial relationships of $1.6 million.
|(2)
|The three months ended December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025 included charge-offs of $342,000 and $445,000, respectively, related to the sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans.
|OceanFirst Financial Corp.
|ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|June 30, 2025
|(dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/
Cost(1)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/
Cost(1)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/
Cost(1)
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments
|-
|158,816
|-
|1,375
|3.47
|-
|-
|83,036
|-
|662
|3.23
|-
|-
|111,631
|-
|1,090
|3.92
|-
|Securities(2)
|2,789,029
|29,247
|4.21
|2,282,663
|22,305
|3.96
|1,917,114
|18,257
|3.82
|Loans receivable, net(3)
|Commercial
|9,701,371
|142,903
|5.91
|7,687,461
|109,097
|5.76
|6,786,611
|100,004
|5.91
|Residential real estate
|3,145,110
|33,135
|4.21
|3,167,262
|33,141
|4.19
|3,091,227
|31,861
|4.12
|Other consumer
|188,131
|2,944
|6.28
|199,318
|3,086
|6.28
|225,311
|3,613
|6.43
|Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees
|(104,773
|-
|-
|-
|(61,878
|-
|-
|-
|(66,364
|-
|-
|-
|Loans receivable, net
|12,929,839
|178,982
|5.55
|10,992,163
|145,324
|5.34
|10,036,785
|135,478
|5.41
|Total interest-earning assets
|15,877,684
|209,604
|5.29
|13,357,862
|168,291
|5.10
|12,065,530
|154,825
|5.14
|Non-interest-earning assets
|1,399,341
|1,192,836
|1,182,543
|Total assets
|-
|17,277,025
|-
|14,550,698
|-
|13,248,073
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing checking
|-
|5,107,262
|28,186
|2.21
|-
|-
|4,509,841
|22,820
|2.05
|-
|-
|3,990,602
|20,605
|2.07
|-
|Money market
|2,120,250
|14,128
|2.67
|1,472,989
|8,808
|2.43
|1,342,194
|9,718
|2.90
|Savings
|1,003,045
|1,284
|0.51
|988,964
|1,306
|0.54
|1,029,490
|1,680
|0.65
|Time deposits
|2,990,624
|24,710
|3.31
|2,372,824
|20,761
|3.55
|2,175,564
|20,270
|3.74
|Total
|11,221,181
|68,308
|2.44
|9,344,618
|53,695
|2.33
|8,537,850
|52,273
|2.46
|FHLB Advances
|1,312,502
|13,169
|4.02
|1,261,984
|12,884
|4.14
|880,746
|9,933
|4.52
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|60,009
|399
|2.67
|59,806
|384
|2.60
|60,477
|419
|2.78
|Other borrowings
|397,793
|6,998
|7.06
|299,919
|4,881
|6.60
|260,655
|4,564
|7.02
|Total borrowings
|1,770,304
|20,566
|4.66
|1,621,709
|18,149
|4.54
|1,201,878
|14,916
|4.98
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|12,991,485
|88,874
|2.74
|10,966,327
|71,844
|2.66
|9,739,728
|67,189
|2.77
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|2,107,561
|1,731,789
|1,639,045
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities
|247,077
|174,100
|186,653
|Total liabilities
|15,346,123
|12,872,216
|11,565,426
|Stockholders' equity
|1,930,902
|1,678,482
|1,682,647
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|-
|17,277,025
|-
|14,550,698
|-
|13,248,073
|Net interest income
|-
|120,730
|-
|96,447
|-
|87,636
|Net interest rate spread(4)
|2.55
|-
|2.44
|-
|2.37
|-
|Net interest margin(5)
|3.05
|-
|2.93
|-
|2.91
|-
|Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)
|2.06
|-
|1.97
|-
|2.06
|-
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|(dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/
Cost(1)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/
Cost(1)
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments
|-
|121,135
|-
|2,037
|3.39
|-
|-
|106,230
|-
|2,073
|3.94
|-
|Securities(2)
|2,537,245
|51,552
|4.10
|1,959,922
|37,958
|3.91
|Loans receivable, net(3)
|Commercial
|8,699,979
|252,000
|5.84
|6,783,823
|198,265
|5.89
|Residential real estate
|3,156,125
|66,276
|4.20
|3,078,524
|63,131
|4.10
|Other consumer
|193,693
|6,030
|6.28
|226,923
|7,101
|6.31
|Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees
|(83,445
|-
|-
|-
|(64,121
|-
|-
|-
|Loans receivable, net
|11,966,352
|324,306
|5.46
|10,025,149
|268,497
|5.39
|Total interest-earning assets
|14,624,732
|377,895
|5.20
|12,091,301
|308,528
|5.14
|Non-interest-earning assets
|1,296,661
|1,188,506
|Total assets
|-
|15,921,393
|-
|13,279,807
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing checking
|-
|4,810,202
|51,006
|2.14
|-
|-
|4,062,502
|42,039
|2.09
|-
|Money market
|1,798,408
|22,936
|2.57
|1,332,154
|19,070
|2.89
|Savings
|996,043
|2,589
|0.52
|1,043,674
|3,465
|0.67
|Time deposits
|2,683,430
|45,472
|3.42
|2,046,927
|38,745
|3.82
|Total
|10,288,083
|122,003
|2.39
|8,485,257
|103,319
|2.46
|FHLB Advances
|1,287,383
|26,053
|4.08
|938,200
|21,293
|4.58
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|59,908
|783
|2.64
|62,385
|846
|2.73
|Other borrowings
|349,126
|11,879
|6.86
|271,840
|8,782
|6.51
|Total borrowings
|1,696,417
|38,715
|4.60
|1,272,425
|30,921
|4.90
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|11,984,500
|160,718
|2.70
|9,757,682
|134,240
|2.77
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|1,920,713
|1,618,622
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities
|210,791
|204,702
|Total liabilities
|14,116,004
|11,581,006
|Stockholders' equity
|1,805,389
|1,698,801
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|-
|15,921,393
|-
|13,279,807
|Net interest income
|-
|217,177
|-
|174,288
|Net interest rate spread(4)
|2.50
|-
|2.37
|-
|Net interest margin(5)
|2.99
|-
|2.91
|-
|Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)
|2.02
|-
|2.06
|-
|(1)
|Average yields and costs are annualized.
|(2)
|Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.
|(3)
|Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held-for-sale and non-performing loans.
|(4)
|Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(5)
|Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|OceanFirst Financial Corp.
|SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
|Selected Financial Condition Data:
|Total assets
|-
|23,270,010
|-
|14,556,336
|-
|14,564,317
|-
|14,324,664
|-
|13,327,847
|Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value
|2,067,668
|1,181,087
|1,231,827
|1,261,580
|735,561
|Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses
|2,862,196
|852,917
|881,568
|919,734
|968,969
|Equity investments
|75,965
|88,239
|91,882
|90,731
|87,808
|Restricted equity investments, at cost
|180,711
|119,503
|129,329
|142,398
|106,538
|Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses
|16,086,532
|11,059,275
|10,970,666
|10,489,852
|10,119,781
|Deposits
|17,760,073
|11,155,916
|10,964,405
|10,435,994
|10,232,442
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,732,373
|1,180,179
|1,397,179
|1,705,585
|938,687
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase from customers and other borrowings
|554,545
|322,767
|309,667
|263,007
|259,509
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,411,080
|1,669,368
|1,662,550
|1,653,427
|1,643,680
|For the Three Months Ended,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
|Selected Operating Data:
|Interest income
|-
|209,604
|-
|168,291
|-
|171,732
|-
|162,194
|-
|154,825
|Interest expense
|88,874
|71,844
|76,454
|71,537
|67,189
|Net interest income
|120,730
|96,447
|95,278
|90,657
|87,636
|Provision for credit losses
|4,002
|2,738
|3,700
|4,092
|3,039
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|116,728
|93,709
|91,578
|86,565
|84,597
|Other income (excluding equity investments)
|10,945
|7,102
|9,181
|12,311
|11,245
|Net (loss) gain on equity investments
|(347
|-
|(354
|-
|230
|(7
|-
|488
|Operating expenses (excluding non-core operations)
|87,165
|69,125
|71,227
|72,390
|71,474
|Restructuring (release) charges
|(71
|-
|128
|7,379
|4,147
|-
|Credit risk transfer execution expense
|-
|-
|1,283
|-
|-
|FDIC special assessment release
|-
|-
|-
|(210
|-
|-
|Merger-related expenses
|42,765
|4,150
|4,253
|-
|-
|(Loss) income before provision for income taxes
|(2,533
|-
|27,054
|16,847
|22,542
|24,856
|Provision for income taxes
|496
|6,548
|3,754
|5,156
|5,771
|Net (loss) income
|(3,029
|-
|20,506
|13,093
|17,386
|19,085
|Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|56
|39
|Net (loss) income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.
|-
|(3,029
|-
|-
|20,506
|-
|13,093
|-
|17,330
|-
|19,046
|Net (loss) income available to common stockholders
|-
|(3,029
|-
|-
|20,506
|-
|13,093
|-
|17,330
|-
|16,200
|Diluted earnings per share(6)
|-
|(0.04
|-
|-
|0.36
|-
|0.23
|-
|0.30
|-
|0.28
|Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income
|-
|1,151
|-
|59
|-
|222
|-
|510
|-
|420
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
|Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1) (2)-
|Performance Ratios (Annualized):
|Return on average assets(3)
|(0.07
|)%
|0.57
|-
|0.36
|-
|0.51
|-
|0.49
|-
|Return on average tangible assets(3) (4)
|(0.07
|-
|0.59
|0.38
|0.53
|0.51
|Return on average stockholders' equity(3)
|(0.63
|-
|4.95
|3.12
|4.15
|3.86
|Return on average tangible stockholders' equity(3) (4)
|(0.88
|-
|7.22
|4.57
|6.13
|5.66
|Return on average tangible common equity(3) (4)
|(0.88
|-
|7.22
|4.57
|6.13
|5.66
|Stockholders' equity to total assets
|10.36
|11.47
|11.42
|11.54
|12.33
|Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets(4)
|7.91
|8.15
|8.09
|8.12
|8.67
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets(4)
|7.91
|8.15
|8.09
|8.12
|8.67
|Net interest rate spread
|2.55
|2.44
|2.36
|2.36
|2.37
|Net interest margin
|3.05
|2.93
|2.87
|2.91
|2.91
|Operating expenses to average assets
|3.01
|2.05
|2.33
|2.23
|2.16
|Efficiency ratio(5)
|98.88
|71.13
|80.37
|74.13
|71.93
|Loan-to-deposit ratio
|91.60
|99.70
|100.60
|101.20
|99.50
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|Performance Ratios (Annualized):
|Return on average assets(3)
|0.22
|-
|0.56
|-
|Return on average tangible assets(3) (4)
|0.23
|0.58
|Return on average stockholders' equity(3)
|1.95
|4.36
|Return on average tangible stockholders' equity(3) (4)
|2.79
|6.36
|Return on average tangible common equity(3) (4)
|2.79
|6.36
|Net interest rate spread
|2.50
|2.37
|Net interest margin
|2.99
|2.91
|Operating expenses to average assets
|2.57
|2.06
|Efficiency ratio(5)
|86.67
|68.82
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
|Trust and Asset Management:
|Wealth assets under administration and management ("AUA/M")
|-
|158,650
|-
|142,962
|-
|142,030
|-
|143,708
|-
|141,921
|Nest Egg AUA/M
|503,818
|469,586
|485,606
|463,906
|462,664
|Total AUA/M
|662,468
|612,548
|627,636
|607,614
|604,585
|Per Share Data:
|Cash dividends per common share6)
|-
|0.20
|-
|0.20
|-
|0.20
|-
|0.20
|-
|0.20
|Book value per common share at end of period(6)
|24.50
|28.98
|28.97
|28.81
|28.64
|Tangible book value per common share at end of period(4)(6)
|18.19
|19.86
|19.79
|19.52
|19.34
|Common shares outstanding at end of period(6)
|98,416,195
|57,600,069
|57,390,569
|57,388,603
|57,383,975
|Number of full-service customer facilities:
|71
|41
|41
|40
|40
|Quarterly Average Balances
|Total securities
|-
|2,789,029
|-
|2,282,663
|-
|2,339,646
|-
|1,990,917
|-
|1,917,114
|Loans receivable, net
|12,929,839
|10,992,163
|10,724,240
|10,278,610
|10,036,785
|Total interest-earning assets
|15,877,684
|13,357,862
|13,157,360
|12,363,997
|12,065,530
|Total goodwill and intangibles
|557,717
|526,228
|529,006
|533,835
|534,734
|Total assets
|17,277,025
|14,550,698
|14,337,776
|13,551,194
|13,248,073
|Time deposits
|2,990,624
|2,372,824
|2,270,671
|2,105,734
|2,175,564
|Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)
|13,328,742
|11,076,407
|11,122,681
|10,263,523
|10,176,895
|Total borrowings
|1,770,304
|1,621,709
|1,350,390
|1,432,196
|1,201,878
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|12,991,485
|10,966,327
|10,717,860
|9,975,062
|9,739,728
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|2,107,561
|1,731,789
|1,755,211
|1,720,657
|1,639,045
|Stockholders' equity
|1,930,902
|1,678,482
|1,665,201
|1,655,893
|1,682,647
|Tangible stockholders' equity(4)
|1,373,185
|1,152,254
|1,136,195
|1,122,058
|1,147,913
|Quarterly Yields and Costs
|Total securities
|4.21
|-
|3.96
|-
|4.10
|-
|3.83
|-
|3.82
|-
|Loans receivable, net
|5.55
|5.34
|5.43
|5.49
|5.41
|Total interest-earning assets
|5.29
|5.10
|5.19
|5.21
|5.14
|Time deposits
|3.31
|3.55
|3.68
|3.73
|3.74
|Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)
|2.06
|1.97
|2.13
|2.06
|2.06
|Total borrowed funds
|4.66
|4.54
|4.95
|5.07
|4.98
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2.74
|2.66
|2.83
|2.85
|2.77
|Net interest spread
|2.55
|2.44
|2.36
|2.36
|2.37
|Net interest margin
|3.05
|2.93
|2.87
|2.91
|2.91
|(1)
|With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
|(2)
|Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to "Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation."
|(3)
|Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders.
|(4)
|Tangible stockholders' equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles. Tangible common equity (also referred to as "tangible book value") excludes goodwill, intangibles and preferred equity. Refer to "Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation."
|(5)
|Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.
|(6)
|Shares include NVCE stock of 1,812,000 as of June 30, 2026 which are participating securities, and represents an as-converted common stock equivalent basis.
|OceanFirst Financial Corp.
|OTHER ITEMS
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
|Core Earnings:
|Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)
|-
|(3,029
|-
|-
|20,506
|-
|13,093
|-
|17,330
|-
|16,200
|Adjustments to exclude the impact of non-recurring and non-core items:
|Net loss (gain) on equity investments
|347
|354
|(230
|-
|7
|(488
|-
|Restructuring (release) charges
|(71
|-
|128
|7,379
|4,147
|-
|Credit risk transfer execution expense
|-
|-
|1,283
|-
|-
|FDIC special assessment release
|-
|-
|-
|(210
|-
|-
|Merger-related expenses
|42,765
|4,150
|4,253
|-
|-
|Income tax (benefit) expense on items
|(9,467
|-
|(806
|-
|(2,254
|-
|(926
|-
|115
|Loss on redemption of preferred stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,842
|Core earnings (Non-GAAP)
|-
|30,545
|-
|24,332
|-
|23,524
|-
|20,348
|-
|17,669
|Income tax expense
|-
|496
|-
|6,548
|-
|3,754
|-
|5,156
|-
|5,771
|Provision for credit losses
|4,002
|2,738
|3,700
|4,092
|3,039
|Less: income tax (benefit) expense on non-core items
|(9,467
|-
|(806
|-
|(2,254
|-
|(926
|-
|115
|Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP)
|-
|44,510
|-
|34,424
|-
|33,232
|-
|30,522
|-
|26,364
|Core earnings diluted earnings per share
|-
|0.43
|-
|0.43
|-
|0.41
|-
|0.36
|-
|0.31
|Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share
|-
|0.63
|-
|0.60
|-
|0.58
|-
|0.54
|-
|0.46
|Core Ratios (Annualized):
|Return on average assets
|0.71
|-
|0.68
|-
|0.65
|-
|0.60
|-
|0.53
|-
|Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
|8.92
|8.56
|8.21
|7.19
|6.17
|Return on average tangible common equity
|8.92
|8.56
|8.21
|7.19
|6.17
|Efficiency ratio
|66.20
|66.76
|68.19
|70.30
|72.28
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|Core Earnings:
|Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)
|-
|17,477
|-
|36,705
|Adjustments to exclude the impact of non-recurring and non-core items:
|Net loss (gain) on equity investments
|701
|(693
|-
|Restructuring charges
|57
|-
|Merger related expenses
|46,915
|-
|Income tax (benefit) expense on items
|(10,273
|-
|164
|Loss on redemption of preferred stock
|-
|1,842
|Core earnings (Non-GAAP)
|-
|54,877
|-
|38,018
|Income tax expense
|-
|7,044
|-
|12,579
|Provision for credit losses
|6,740
|8,379
|Less: income tax (benefit) expense on non-core items
|(10,273
|-
|164
|Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP)
|-
|78,934
|-
|58,812
|Core diluted earnings per share
|-
|0.86
|-
|0.66
|Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share
|-
|1.24
|-
|1.02
|Core Ratios (Annualized):
|Return on average assets
|0.70
|-
|0.58
|-
|Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
|8.76
|6.59
|Return on average tangible common equity
|8.76
|6.59
|Efficiency ratio
|66.44
|69.06
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
|Tangible Equity:
|Total stockholders' equity
|-
|2,411,080
|-
|1,669,368
|-
|1,662,550
|-
|1,653,427
|-
|1,643,680
|Less:
|Goodwill
|529,836
|517,481
|517,481
|523,308
|523,308
|Intangibles
|90,613
|8,198
|9,046
|9,934
|10,834
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|1,790,631
|1,143,689
|1,136,023
|1,120,185
|1,109,538
|Less:
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tangible common equity
|-
|1,790,631
|-
|1,143,689
|-
|1,136,023
|-
|1,120,185
|-
|1,109,538
|Tangible Assets:
|Total assets
|-
|23,270,010
|-
|14,556,336
|-
|14,564,317
|-
|14,324,664
|-
|13,327,847
|Less:
|Goodwill
|529,836
|517,481
|517,481
|523,308
|523,308
|Intangibles
|90,613
|8,198
|9,046
|9,934
|10,834
|Tangible assets
|-
|22,649,561
|-
|14,030,657
|-
|14,037,790
|-
|13,791,422
|-
|12,793,705
|Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets
|7.91
|-
|8.15
|-
|8.09
|-
|8.12
|-
|8.67
|-
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|7.91
|-
|8.15
|-
|8.09
|-
|8.12
|-
|8.67
|-
ACQUISITION DATE - FAIR VALUE BALANCE SHEET
The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Flushing, net of the total consideration paid (in thousands):
|At June 1, 2026
|Flushing Book Value
|Purchase Accounting Adjustments
|Estimated Fair Value
|Total Purchase Price:
|538,351
|Assets Acquired:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|-
|308,470
|-
|-
|-
|308,470
|Securities
|1,560,808
|(332
|-
|1,560,476
|Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses
|5,221,067
|(229,810
|-
|4,991,257
|Loans held-for-sale
|1,309,849
|(108,063
|-
|1,201,786
|Core deposit intangible
|647
|84,353
|85,000
|Other assets
|457,057
|82,513
|539,570
|Total assets acquired
|8,857,898
|(171,339
|-
|8,686,559
|Liabilities assumed:
|Deposits
|7,436,454
|7,497
|7,443,951
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|406,241
|(6,106
|-
|400,135
|Other liabilities
|316,879
|(401
|-
|316,478
|Total liabilities assumed
|8,159,574
|990
|8,160,564
|Net assets acquired
|-
|698,324
|-
|(172,329
|-
|-
|525,995
|Goodwill recorded in the merger
|-
|12,356
The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As the Company finalizes its review of the acquired assets and liabilities, certain adjustments to the recorded carrying values may be required.
Company Contact:
Patrick S. Barrett
Chief Financial Officer
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 27507
Email: pbarrett@oceanfirst.com