

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kioxia Holdings Corp. (285A.T) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY842.165 billion, or JPY1,525.09 per share. This compares with JPY18.284 billion, or JPY33.75 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 415.5% to JPY1.767 trillion from JPY342.799 billion last year.



Kioxia Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY842.165 Bln. vs. JPY18.284 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY1,525.09 vs. JPY33.75 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.767 Tn vs. JPY342.799 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News