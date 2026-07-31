

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to 185.17 against the euro, 216.32 against the pound and 199.32 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 184.59, 215.62 and 198.79, respectively.



Against the U.S., Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to 160.88, 112.99, 94.42 and 114.74 from Thursday's closing quotes of 160.19, 112.52, 94.10 and 114.32, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 188.00 against the euro, 220.00 against the pound, 202.00 against the franc, 164.00 against the greenback, 115.00 against the aussie, 95.00 against the kiwi and 117.00 against the loonie.



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