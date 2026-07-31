New Nordic Healthbrands AB: New Nordic Healthbrands AB (publ) Interim Report Q2 January - June 2026

The second quarter (April 1, 2026 - June 30, 2026)

The Group's net sales increased by 14.5% during the quarter to SEK 163.8 million (SEK 143.0 million). In local currencies, the increase was 16.3%.

The gross margin decreased to 63.5% (64.8%), while gross profit increased to SEK 104.1 million (SEK 92.6 million).

Operating profit (EBIT) improved to SEK 9.0 million (SEK 3.8 million).

Net profit for the period improved to SEK 7.3 million (SEK 2.1 million), corresponding to SEK 1.18 (SEK 0.34) per share*.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 5.3 million (SEK 3.5 million).

The first half of the year (January 1, 2026 - June 30, 2026)

Group's net sales increased by 3.3% during the first six months of the year to SEK 296.2 million (SEK 286.8 million). In local currencies, the increase was 7.7%.

The gross margin decreased to 63.0% (64.7%), while gross profit amounted to SEK 186.7 million (SEK 185.5 million).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 7.5 million (SEK 8.7 million).

Net profit for the period decreased to SEK 4.4 million (SEK 4.8 million), corresponding to SEK 0.72 (SEK 0.77) per share*.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to negative SEK 5.7 million (negative SEK 2.8 million).

* There are no dilution effects

CEO COMMENTARY BY KARL KRISTIAN BERGMAN JENSEN

Record Sales

It was a quarter of record revenue and the strongest result we have delivered in a long time. The high revenue during the quarter was primarily driven by strong performance from our distributors in Asia, but we also achieved solid growth in the Nordic region and the United States.

The launches of innovations under our Hair Volume and Magic Magnesium brands, together with the introduction of the Longevity product line, have been successful and contributed to increased sales.

The gross margin declined slightly to 63.5%, mainly due to a relatively larger share of sales to our distributors, where gross margins are naturally lower than in the markets we serve directly through our subsidiaries.

We are seeing retailers in several countries reducing their inventories and, in some cases, experiencing liquidity challenges. It is paradoxical that the retail sector is facing difficulties while the dietary supplements market continues its long-term growth. Therefore, we are implementing initiatives that we expect will increase our direct-to-consumer sales over the longer term.

Revenue increased by almost 15% during the quarter, while we limited the increase in operating expenses to 7%. During the first half of the year, revenue increased by just over 3%, while costs rose by 1%. Net profit improved by SEK 5.2 million during the quarter to SEK 7.3 million. The positive result in the second quarter offset the loss in the first quarter, meaning that after the first six months of the year we can report a net profit of SEK 4.4 million.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 5.3 million during the quarter. Our financial position remains strong and enables us to finance our continued growth through internally generated funds.

Nordic Region

Revenue in the Nordic region increased by 10% during the quarter, contributing to positive development in the first half of the year. This was achieved despite the health food retail chain LIFE once again undergoing restructuring, resulting in further losses for New Nordic-this time in Norway. Growth was driven by the launch of new products and increased marketing activities, with particularly strong performance in Denmark and Sweden.

Europe

In the United Kingdom, our largest market in Europe, we expanded our distribution so that our best-selling products are now also available on the shelves at Boots. Holland & Barrett, our largest retail partner, increased its sales of New Nordic products during the quarter. Despite this, overall sales in the UK declined both during the quarter and in the first half of the year, as retailers reduced their inventory levels.

Across the rest of Europe, retailers and wholesalers also continued to reduce their inventories due to the uncertain market environment. The perceived risk of recession remains high, and consumer confidence is weak. This has had a clear negative impact on our sales both during the quarter and in the first half of the year.

We are working systematically to increase sales through the launch of new products and other commercial initiatives. Despite the challenging market conditions, we expect improved performance in the second half of the year.

North America

Overall, North America delivered positive performance. Sales declined slightly in Canada, while performance in the United States was strong. During the quarter, we restructured our marketing activities in Canada, and the initial results have been encouraging. We therefore expect sales in Canada to improve during the second half of the year. In the United States, growth was primarily driven by adjustments to our media mix and marketing strategy. We remain highly optimistic about the opportunities in the U.S. and will increase our investments in marketing, continue expanding our distribution, and establish an e-commerce office in California.

Rest of the World

Sales in Vietnam and China increased during the quarter as a result of new product launches and a revised product focus, leading to significant orders from our distributors. At the same time, we are actively working to establish new distribution partnerships in countries including South Korea and Mexico. We expect these partnerships to become a reality during the second half of the year.

New Nordic Extracts

Over the past several years, we have been working to finalize a number of our unique herbal extracts for sale as raw materials to distributors and manufacturers of dietary supplements and cosmetic products worldwide. Interest in these extracts has been particularly strong among customers in Asia and the United States. Commercial sales have now commenced, and we expect New Nordic Extracts to make a positive contribution to earnings as early as 2027.

Focus

We remain fully committed to our strategic objective of consolidating and strengthening our presence in all existing markets while establishing distribution partnerships in additional strategically important countries. With a well-established sales and marketing platform across Europe, North America, China, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Australia, as well as online stores in 23 countries, New Nordic is well positioned to continue its growth in the rapidly expanding dietary supplements market.

Going forward, we will maintain a clear focus on delivering organic growth, improving operational efficiency, and increasing earnings per share.

I am confident that the initiatives planned for 2026 will further enhance shareholder value and position New Nordic for long-term, sustainable growth.

Karl Kristian Bergman Jensen,

Malmö, 31 July 2026

New Nordic Healthbrands AB

Hyllie Boulevard 34

SE-215 32 Malmö, Sweden

The information in this press release is that which New Nordic Healthbrands AB (publ) is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 8:00 (CET) on 31 July, 2026.

Link to report on New Nordic's investor relations web page: https://newnordicinvestor.com/reports-and-presentations

Contact:

Karl Kristian Bergman Jensen, CEO, telephone +46 40-236414,

e-mail kk@newnordic.com.

Ivan Ruscic, CFO, telephone +46 40-236414,

e-mail ivan@newnordic.se

New Nordic Healthbrands AB (publ), SE-215 32 Malmö, Sweden. Org. nr. 556698-0453.

Certified advisor: Mangold Fondkommission AB. +46 8 503 01 550, ca@mangold.se.

New Nordic Healthbrands AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden since 2007. The company's business concept is to offer the most effective and safe dietary supplements, natural medicines and cosmetic products for specific health and beauty needs. All with care for people and nature. New Nordic products are now available in 44 countries in pharmacies, health stores, beauty shops, and travel retail. New Nordic has its own small sales and marketing companies in most European countries, Canada and the United States, to organise local marketing campaigns, serve retailers and serve end customers. In 2025, revenues were SEK 576 million. Almost all New Nordic products sold worldwide are manufactured in Scandinavia. For more information, visit www.newnordic.com.