

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Amadeus IT Group SA (AMS.MC, AMADY), a travel technology solutions provider, Friday said that its first-half profit declined 3.7 percent from last year. Half-yearly revenues rose 2.3 percent, helped by good performance by the Air IT Solutions division.



The company posted, on an IFRS basis, profit of 700.2 million euros in the first half, down from 727.4 million euros in the year-ago period. Adjusted profit came in at 748.7 million euros, compared to 738.7 million euros recorded in the same period last year.



According to Amadeus, earnings per share rose 1.0 percent to 1.64 euros from 1.62 euros in the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings per share were 1.75 euros, compared to 1.65 euros a year ago.



The company's half-yearly group revenue climbed to 3.34 billion euros from 3.26 billion euros recorded in the same period of 2025.



Adjusted EBIT for the first half of 2026 was 1.01 billion euros, compared to 972.7 million euros in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBIT margin climbed to 30.3 percent from 29.8 percent last year.



On the MCE, AMS.MC is trading down 1.4 percent on Friday at 52.30 euros.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News