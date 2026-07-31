

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's housing starts increased for the third straight month in June, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism showed on Friday.



Housing starts grew 18.6 percent yearly in June, though slower than the 33.9 percent surge in May. The expected growth rate was 12.8 percent.



Increases were seen across all segments, except issued ones, which plunged by 41.8 percent. The rented category logged the biggest growth of 24.6 percent, and owned and built-for-sale categories rose by 15.7 percent and 14.2 percent, respectively.



The seasonally adjusted annualized housing starts climbed to 786,000 in June from 757,000 in May.



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