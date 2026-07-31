

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Central Japan Railway Company (CJPRY) announced a profit for first quarter of JPY142.658 billion



The company's bottom line totaled JPY142.658 billion, or JPY149.59 per share. This compares with JPY145.211 billion, or JPY147.88 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to JPY492.716 billion from JPY478.283 billion last year.



Central Japan Railway Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY142.658 Bln. vs. JPY145.211 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY149.59 vs. JPY147.88 last year. -Revenue: JPY492.716 Bln vs. JPY478.283 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 470.05 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.993 T



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