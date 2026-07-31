

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (BAY.L) released a profit for first half that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR1.033 billion, or EUR0.212 per share. This compares with EUR1.301 billion, or EUR0.265 per share, last year.



Excluding items, International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. reported adjusted earnings of EUR1.146 billion or EUR0.254 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to EUR16.064 billion from EUR15.906 billion last year.



International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.033 Bln. vs. EUR1.301 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.212 vs. EUR0.265 last year. -Revenue: EUR16.064 Bln vs. EUR15.906 Bln last year.



Adjusted EPS is Basic.



Profit before exceptional items was €1,127 million for the six months ended 30 June 2026, compared with €1,357 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Adjusted earnings per share before exceptional items decreased to 23.6 euro cents from 26.5 euro cents a year earlier.



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