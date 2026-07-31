Tokmanni Group Oyj: Inside information: Tokmanni Group recognises EUR 24 million goodwill impairment and EUR 12 million inventory related write-down in the Dollarstore segment in its second-quarter 2026 financial results

Tokmanni Group Corporation Inside information 31 July 2026 at 12:00 pm

Tokmanni Group Corporation will recognise an impairment of EUR 24 million related to goodwill allocated to the Dollarstore segment and a EUR 12 million inventory related write-down in the Dollarstore segment in its financial results for the second quarter of 2026. Neither item has a cash-flow impact. Both items will be recognised as items affecting comparability and will therefore not impact Tokmanni Group's comparable operating profit.

The goodwill impairment follows Tokmanni Group's updated impairment testing of the cash-generating unit (CGU) for the Dollarstore segment in connection with the preparation of the half-year financial report for January-June 2026. The separate EUR 12 million inventory related write-down relates to inventory rationalisation and assortment changes associated with the renewal of the Dollarstore concept.

Financial impact

Both items will be treated as items affecting comparability and will therefore not impact comparable operating profit.

The goodwill impairment amounts to EUR 24 million and will be recognised in reported operating profit for the second quarter of 2026.

The EUR 12 million inventory write-down in the Dollarstore segment will also be recognised in reported operating profit for the second quarter of 2026.

Background and rationale

Tokmanni Group has continued to develop the Dollarstore segment's assortment and commercial concept. As part of this development, management has reassessed the expected timing and level of the estimated future cash flows generated by the Dollarstore segment. Based on the updated impairment testing, the recoverable amount of the Dollarstore segment's cash-generating unit was determined to be below its carrying amount, resulting in a EUR 24 million goodwill impairment.

In addition, Tokmanni Group will recognise a EUR 12 million inventory related write-down in the Dollarstore segment. The write-down relates to assortment renewal, improved inventory quality and a clearer commercial direction for the Dollarstore segment.

CEO comment

"We are taking decisive actions to strengthen the Dollarstore segment's assortment, inventory position, customer proposition and profitability. The goodwill impairment is a non-cash accounting item that reflects our updated assessment of the timing of Dollarstore's earnings improvement. The inventory related write-down is related to our development actions, including assortment changes, improved inventory quality and a clearer commercial concept. These items do not change our commitment to developing the Dollarstore segment as an integral part of Tokmanni Group," says Sampo Päällysaho, CEO of Tokmanni Group.

Outlook and further information

The items affecting comparability do not change Tokmanni Group's financial guidance for 2026. Further details on the goodwill impairment, the inventory related write-down and the financial performance of the Dollarstore segment will be disclosed in Tokmanni Group's half-year financial report, which will be published on 7 August 2026.

For further information, please contact

Tapio Arimo, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 20 728 7390, tapio.arimo(at)tokmanni.fi

Tokmanni Group in brief

Tokmanni Group Corporation is one of the leading variety discount retailers in the Nordics. More than 6,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark make customers' everyday life and special occasions easier by offering a versatile and up-to-date assortment of Nordic and international brand-name products and other high-quality products at prices that are always affordable. With more than 390 Tokmanni, Dollarstore, Big Dollar, Click Shoes and Shoe House stores and online stores, the Group is always close to its customers. In addition, Tokmanni Group has had exclusive rights to sell SPAR products and operate the SPAR brand in Finland since 2025. In 2025, the Group's revenue was EUR 1,728 million and comparable EBIT amounted to EUR 85 million. Tokmanni Group Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.