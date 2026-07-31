

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - F&F (383220.KS) reported that its second quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company increased 16.2% to 72.99 billion Korean won compared with 62.82 billion won in the year-ago quarter. Operating income rose 2.9% to 86.50 billion won versus 84.03 billion won, last year. Sales increased 5.5% to 399.62 billion won from 378.87 billion won.



Year-to-date net income attributable to shareholders of parent company totaled 270.54 billion won, up 85.5% from 145.83 billion won, last year. Cumulative operating income reached 239.98 billion won, up 15.6% versus 207.65 billion won. Cumulative sales were 960.52 billion won, up 8.6% compared with 884.49 billion won for the same period in 2025.



F&F shares closed trading at 80,500 won on Korea Exchange, up 2.03%.



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