

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has announced that the Board of Peace has reached a historic agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza.



'This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people. At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks,' Trump said in an announcement made on Truth Social Thursday.



Terming this as a major milestone in the implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan, the President said the agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors.



'One year ago there was a violent raging war, humanitarian crisis and hostages kept in brutal captivity. We have made historic progress and there is still much work to do,' he added.



He thanked the mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey and the U.S. mediating team.



He vowed that the threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will not be allowed to rebuild, referring to the deadly Hamas cross-border attack in Israel in 2022, which ignited the Middle East war.



Under this agreement, Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its people, according to Trump.



BBC reported quoting a senior Hamas official that Hamas has agreed to the potential peace-making plan. The militant group, designated by the U.S., reportedly said it will issue an official statement regarding this.



Times of Israel reported that the disarmament agreement had been signed between negotiators from Hamas, the Board of Peace and mediating countries, but it did not meet Israel's demands.



CNN quoted a Board of Peace official as saying that Hamas and all other armed groups in the Palestinian enclave will surrender their weapons to the interim international panel that was formed for the transition of power to a technocratic government for Gaza.



Disarming Hamas is a critical step in implementing Trump's phase-by-phase plan to bring long-lasting peace in Gaza, as it is for the first time that the now weakened Palestinian militant group agreeing to completely lay down arms.



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