

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of State has announced that in response to overwhelming demand, it will issue an additional 250,000 of the special commemorative passports for the public. Americans across the country will now have the opportunity to apply for one of these additional special passports, known as the 'Patriot Passport.'



Since its release in celebration of 250 years of American independence, the commemorative passport has generated extraordinary public interest. The State Department said it is responding by ?expanding access so Americans across the country can obtain this unique and special document. The Department is hosting application events at passport agencies and centers for patriots across the nation.



The commemorative passport features custom artwork connecting America's past to the present, including a portrait of President Donald Trump alongside the text of the Declaration of Independence, a Freedom 250 gold flag, and an image of the Founding Fathers signing the Declaration of Independence.



Appointments are required to apply for the 'Patriot Passport.' To learn about application events near you and how to schedule an appointment, visit travel.state.gov/passport250.



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