

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde Plc (LIN.DE, LIN), an industrial gas supplier, said on Friday that it has secured a new long-term agreement to supply ultra-high-purity industrial gases to a semiconductor manufacturer, thus helping the expansion of the customer's semiconductor manufacturing complex in Phoenix, Arizona.



As part of the deal, Linde will invest approximately $1 billion to expand its existing on-site industrial gases complex in Phoenix. The company will build, own and operate two new SPECTRA air separation units or ASUs and related infrastructure, complementing the three ASUs already operating at the site.



Separately, Linde LienHwa, the company's joint venture in Taiwan, has also been selected by the same customer to supply industrial gases to new semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging facilities across multiple sites in Taiwan.



On the XETRA Exchange, LIN.DE is down 0.50 percent on Friday's trading at 436.80 euros.



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