

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation increased in July on energy and services costs, flash data from Eurostat showed on Friday.



Inflation edged up to 2.9 percent in July from 2.8 percent in June. The rate came in line with expectations.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 0.2 percent in July.



Among components of HICP, energy posted the biggest annual increase of 10.0 percent. This was followed by 3.3 percent rise in services. Food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose 1.2 percent and non-energy industrial goods prices grew 0.9 percent.



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