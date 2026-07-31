

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (CLNX.VI) announced the financial results for the first half of 2026, driven by strong commercial momentum and operating efficiency measures. Also, the company's board approved an additional share buyback program of a maximum amount of 200 million euros.



Currently, Cellnex's stock is moving down 1.23 percent, to 26.60 euros on the Vienna Exchange.



For the first half, the company reported a net loss attributable to the parent company of 97 million euros compared to 115 million euros in 2025.



Revenues increased to 2.209 billion euros from last year's 2.147 billion euros.



Meanwhile, the company stated that the newly launched share buyback program is supported by the business' strong operational performance and available liquidity.



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