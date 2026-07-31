

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TDK Corp. (TTDKY) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY80.581 billion, or JPY42.40 per share. This compares with JPY41.462 billion, or JPY21.82 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 38.3% to JPY741.005 billion from JPY535.753 billion last year.



TDK Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY80.581 Bln. vs. JPY41.462 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY42.40 vs. JPY21.82 last year. -Revenue: JPY741.005 Bln vs. JPY535.753 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 118.54 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.580 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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