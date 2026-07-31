

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LIN.DE) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.928 billion, or $4.15 per share. This compares with $1.766 billion, or $3.73 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Linde plc reported adjusted earnings of $2.089 billion or $4.50 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $9.289 billion from $8.495 billion last year.



Linde plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.928 Bln. vs. $1.766 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.15 vs. $3.73 last year. -Revenue: $9.289 Bln vs. $8.495 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 4.45 To $ 4.55 Full year EPS guidance: $ 17.70 To $ 17.90



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