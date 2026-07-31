OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFX.F) announced its second-quarter financial results, reporting net earnings of $1,560.6 million, down from $1,601.9 million in the previous year.
Currently, Fairfax's stock is trading at 1,453.00 euros, down 2.48 percent on the Frankfurt Exchange.
Net insurance revenue during the period was $6,725.0 million compared to $6,402.0 million in the prior year.
Net premiums written totaled $7,517.6 million, higher than last year's $7,257.1 million.
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