

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Renesas Electronics Corp. (6723.T), a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer, on Friday reported a profit for the first half of 2026, driven by higher revenue and a sharp decline in finance costs.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent was 217.333 billion yen or 117.47 yen per share, compared with a loss of 175.342 billion yen or 97.34 yen per share a year earlier.



Finance costs fell to 10.664 billion yen from 237.180 billion yen a year earlier while finance income increased to 73.021 billion yen from 6.829 billion yen.



Operating profit more than tripled to 192.680 billion yen from 61.301 billion yen in the prior-year period.



Revenue increased 25.9% to 798.742 billion yen from 634.311 billion yen a year earlier.



For the 9-month period, the company expects revenue to increase 24%-25.6% to 1.200 billion- 1.215 billion.



Renesas Electronics shares gained 7.7% before closing at 3,442 yen.



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