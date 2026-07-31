TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Renesas Electronics Corp. (6723.T), a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer, on Friday reported a profit for the first half of 2026, driven by higher revenue and a sharp decline in finance costs.
Profit attributable to owners of the parent was 217.333 billion yen or 117.47 yen per share, compared with a loss of 175.342 billion yen or 97.34 yen per share a year earlier.
Finance costs fell to 10.664 billion yen from 237.180 billion yen a year earlier while finance income increased to 73.021 billion yen from 6.829 billion yen.
Operating profit more than tripled to 192.680 billion yen from 61.301 billion yen in the prior-year period.
Revenue increased 25.9% to 798.742 billion yen from 634.311 billion yen a year earlier.
For the 9-month period, the company expects revenue to increase 24%-25.6% to 1.200 billion- 1.215 billion.
Renesas Electronics shares gained 7.7% before closing at 3,442 yen.
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