

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HD HYUNDAI (267250.KS) reported that its second quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 1.33 trillion Korean won compared to 121.2 billion won, a year ago. Operating income increased to 4.12 trillion won from 1.14 trillion won, previous year. Sales were at 22.4 trillion won compared to 17.2 trillion won, prior year.



For the year-to-date period, net sales were 42.0 trillion won compared to 34.30 tillion won, prior year. Operating income increased to 6.96 trillion won from 2.43 trillion won.



HD HYUNDAI shares closed trading at 1,99,600 won, up 2.94%.



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