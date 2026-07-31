

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $14.525 billion, or $3.48 per share. This compares with $7.082 billion, or $1.64 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $14.680 billion or $3.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 42.3% to $116.017 billion from $81.506 billion last year.



Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $14.525 Bln. vs. $7.082 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.48 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue: $116.017 Bln vs. $81.506 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News