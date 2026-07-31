Ares Management Corporation: Ares Management Announces Second Quarter 2026 U.S. Direct Lending Origination Activity

Approximately $8.2 Billion in New Commitments Closed in the Second Quarter and approximately $52.3 Billion Closed in the 12 Months Ended June 30, 2026

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) announced today that Ares Credit funds (collectively "Ares") closed U.S. direct lending commitments of approximately $8.2 billion across 69 transactions during the second quarter of 2026 and approximately $52.3 billion across 347 transactions in the 12 months ended June 30, 2026. Below is a description of selected transactions that Ares closed during the second quarter of 2026.

AeriTek / Mill Point Capital

Ares served as administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Mill Point Capital-backed AeriTek's acquisition of National Refrigeration & A/C Products ("NRAC"). AeriTek is a leading international manufacturer of commercial refrigeration and foodservice equipment.

Atwell / Advent International

Ares served as administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Advent International's acquisition of Atwell. Atwell is a scaled, full-service engineering, consulting and construction management firm operating within the power & energy, residential and commercial development, and digital infrastructure segments.

Firebird Music / Raine Group

Ares supported Raine Group-backed Firebird Music in its continued growth plan. Firebird Music is a next-generation music company that integrates artist management, recorded music, expanded rights & brands, and music IP acquisition into a holistic, artist-centered ecosystem.

Frontline Road Safety Holdings / Bain Capital

Ares served as a lead arranger and bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Bain Capital's continued growth plans for Frontline Road Safety Holdings. Frontline Road Safety Holdings is a leading national provider of pavement marking services to roadways and airports across the U.S.

Jiffy Lube / Monomoy Capital Partners

Ares served as a joint lead arranger for a senior secured credit facility to support Monomoy Capital Partners' acquisition of Jiffy Lube International, Inc. Jiffy Lube is the leading quick lube and automotive service franchisor in North America, serving approximately 19 million customers annually through more than 2,000 service centers across the country.

Mai Capital Management / Carlyle

Ares served as a lead arranger and bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support MAI Capital Management's continued M&A strategy following its acquisition by Carlyle. MAI Capital Management is a provider of financial planning, investment advisory, investment management, family office administration, and advisory services.

Precinmac / Centerbridge Partners

Ares served as administrative agent, joint lead arranger, and joint bookrunner for an incremental commitment to Precinmac's senior secured credit facility to support the company's continued growth. Precinmac is a leading manufacturer of high-complexity precision components, serving aerospace, defense, space, semiconductor,?and?power generation customers.

Relation Insurance / BayPine LP

Ares served as a joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support BayPine's acquisition of Relation Insurance. Relation Insurance is a leading insurance brokerage platform providing commercial lines, personal lines, and employee benefits solutions to clients across a diverse range of industries, including construction, transportation, agriculture, entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, and real estate.

Sunvair Aerospace Group / Greenbriar Equity Group

Ares served as administrative agent, lead arranger and bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Greenbriar Equity Group's continued growth plans for Sunvair Aerospace Group. Sunvair Aerospace Group is a global provider of aircraft component maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, offering a broad range of engineered solutions across accessory component repair and landing gear overhaul.

Valcourt Group / Littlejohn & Co. ("Littlejohn")

Ares served as administrative agent, lead arranger, and bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Littlejohn's continued growth plans for Valcourt Group ("Valcourt"). Valcourt is a leading provider of building envelope maintenance and restoration services for mid- and high-rise properties.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to advance our stakeholders' long-term goals by providing flexible capital that supports businesses and creates value for our investors and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of June 30, 2026, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had over $671 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.ares.com.

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SOURCE Ares Management Corporation