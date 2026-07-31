

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ares Management Corp (ARES) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $125.32 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $111.75 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ares Management Corp reported adjusted earnings of $467.56 million or $1.29 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $1.428 billion from $1.350 billion last year.



Ares Management Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $125.32 Mln. vs. $111.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $1.428 Bln vs. $1.350 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News