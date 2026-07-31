

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $559 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $115 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $1.401 billion or $4.30 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.8% to $9.177 billion from $7.658 billion last year.



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $559 Mln. vs. $115 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.71 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $9.177 Bln vs. $7.658 Bln last year.



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