

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - The following biotech stocks reached 52-week highs on July 30, 2026, driven by key catalysts such as positive quarterly reports or announced settlement agreements.



Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)



Corcept is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing medications for metabolic, oncologic, and neurologic diseases. Shares surged over 30% on Thursday to a 52-week high of $122.21.



On Thursday the company released second quarter financial results, and highlighted a revenue climb to $256 million from $194 million in the previous year. Sales of the drug Korlym - used to treat hyperglycemia in patients with Cushing's syndrome, contributed a product revenue of $208 million.



Considering the high quarterly revenue, Corcept raised the revenue guidance to $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion for the full year of 2026.



The lead drug candidate of the company, Relacorilant, is being advanced to treat hypercortisolism in Cushing's syndrome. Relacorilant marketed as Lifyorli was approved for ovarian cancer, while Dazucorilant is being evaluated for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and Miricorilant for metabolic associated steatohepatitis (MASH).



Neogen Corporation (NEOG)



Neogen is engaged in developing food safety solutions for humans and animals, manufacturing products for use in factory and agricultural settings. Shares climbed over 22% to a 52-week high of $11.56 in Thursday's trade.



The company reported financial results for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year on Thursday, recording a revenue of $225 million driven by a core growth of 4.3%. This contributed to a full fiscal year revenue of $870 million, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 2.7%.



The company is advancing its Petrifilm product that facilitates multiple microbiological or biochemical assay protocols in one simultaneous plating. Large-scale manufacture of the films for food safety analysis is slated to begin in November 2026. Additionally, Neogen announced the sale of its global genomics business to Zoetis Inc. by the end of the first half of the fiscal year 2027.



First Tracks Biotherapeutics Inc. (TRAX)



First Tracks Biotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, specializes in developing therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. On Thursday, the company hit a 52-week high of $47.99 with a 14% increase in share price.



Spun out from AnaptysBio, First Track saw significant progress in the first quarter of the financial year, including the initiation of Phase 1 trials evaluating the ANB033 and ANB101 therapies for celiac disease, eosinophilic esophagitis, and other inflammatory diseases.



The company also concluded an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA regarding Rosnilimab, a pathogenic T cell depleter for treating rheumatoid arthritis.



Baxter International Inc. (BAX)



Baxter International operates as a medical technology company and a provider of healthcare products. Shares rose 7% to $30, a 52-week high on Thursday.



On Thursday, the company released second quarter earnings, reporting a worldwide sales gain of 5% at $2.96 billion. Sales growth for the full year of 2026 is estimated at 3% to 4%.



Baxter markets patient beds and other mobility aids, technology to facilitate infusion therapies through intravenous and parenteral routes, surgical equipment like hemostats, sealants, bone and tissue repair technology, and respiratory devices.



Xencor Inc. (XNCR)



Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company currently advancing a portfolio of engineered antibodies to treat cancers and autoimmune diseases. On Thursday the company saw a 52-week high of $21.76, closing the day up 10%.



The company recently entered a settlement agreement with Alexion, to resolve a commercial dispute relating to U.S. royalties on sales of Ultomiris, a drug approved to treat hematologic and inflammatory diseases. According to the deal, Xencor may receive up to $105 million in to equal payments from Alexion, the developer of the drug.



Xencor is currently advancing XmAb942 in the global Phase 2b XENITH-UC trial for treating ulcerative colitis, with interim results expected by the year-end 2026. Additionally, XmAb819 is under Phase 1 development for treating advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), and XmAb541 as a therapy for advanced gynecologic and germ cell tumors.



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