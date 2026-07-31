

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has released its Transition Plan for Unleaded Aviation Gasoline, which provides a road-map to safely integrate unleaded fuel into the general aviation fleet.



The plan uses a phased approach to address fuel testing and authorization, gather market experience, execute the national transition and manage the unique transition in Alaska.



'The transition to unleaded fuel is a positive step forward for general aviation community and people who live and work near general aviation airports,' said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. 'Our move to safely integrate unleaded fuels is a collaborative effort that involves everyone from aircraft manufacturers and fuel suppliers to airports and the pilots in the cockpit.'



The plan fulfills a provision of the 2024 FAA Reauthorization Act requiring the agency to partner with the aviation industry to safely transition the piston-engine fleet to unleaded aviation gas by 2030. This partnership was through the Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions initiative. The FAA is testing three different fuels at the William J Hughes Technical Center as part of the first phase of the transition to address key questions concerning performance and compatibility.



FAA said it will update the plan after the first phase is complete.



In January, FAA published a draft of the transition plan and invited public comments. The agency used these comments to improve and clarify the final plan. The FAA will summarize the comments in a supplemental document to be published later this year.



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