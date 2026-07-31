

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in crypto markets turned sour as a major security breach drained Bitcoin worth about $38 million. The disappointing second quarter results published by Coinbase also added to the negative sentiment. Bank of Japan's status quo on rates, however supported sentiment.



Market sentiment was impacted after an exploit in multiple Coldcard hardware wallets made devices skip hardware randomness generator to a more predictable key generation. According to reports, the vulnerability allowed the attacker to steal 594 Bitcoin, worth about $38 million by targeting around 500 single-signature wallets, all in under 30 minutes.



Crypto market sentiment was also impacted by the disappointing second quarter results published by Coinbase Global, Inc. The leading crypto platform has reported third straight quarterly loss as crypto trading slowed.



As expected, Bank of Japan on Friday, kept its short-term policy rate unchanged at 1 percent, leaving borrowing costs at their highest level since September 1995. The bank however warned that underlying inflation could exceed the 2 percent target. The decision soothed markets worried about a hawkish action by Bank of Japan.



The euphoria witnessed in crypto markets a day earlier amidst an easing in the inflation readings in the U.S. faded with the slew of negative updates. The shift in the market sentiment was reflected in the CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index also. The gauge that tracks sentiment in the crypto market has dropped to 36 (fear) from 38 (fear) a day earlier.



Overall crypto market capitalization has decreased 0.65 percent overnight to $2.19 trillion while market leader Bitcoin traded between $65,328 and $63,549 during the same period. The decrease in overall crypto market capitalization was accompanied by an 8-percent dip in trading volumes.



Data from Coinglass indicates aggregate liquidations of $235 million during the past 24 hours. While short positions liquidated account for $146 million, long positions liquidated add up to $89 million only.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 1.1 percent lower at $63,866.15. The current price is around 49 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency's year-to-date losses have increased to 27 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows jumping to $233 million on Thursday from $32 million on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF topped with net inflows of $183 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is ranked between Meta Platforms in the 12th position and Tesla in the 14th position.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 1.8 percent lower at $1,884.39. The leading alternate coin is trading 62 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,934.58 and $1,876.52. Ethereum's year-to-date losses have gone up to 36.5 percent.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $13 million on Thursday versus net outflows of $33 million on Wednesday.



Ethereum has slipped to the 89th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading alternate coin was ranked 85th a day earlier.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) rallied 0.66 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $592.17. BNB is trading 57 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency slipped 0.63 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.07, around 72 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) lost 0.62 percent overnight to $73.51. SOL's current price is around 75 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall also lost 0.63 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3261. The trading price is 26 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) rallied 2.4 percent overnight, to trade at $53.77, around 29 percent below the all-time high of $76.85 recorded on June 16.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall slipped 0.63 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0695. DOGE is trading 91 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



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