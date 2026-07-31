

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) provided its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the third quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2026.



For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of $0.89 per share on net sales decline of about 1 percent, with organic sales growth of about 3 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings growth of about 20 to 22 percent and adjusted earnings growth of 6 to 8 percent on net sales growth of about 0 to 1 percent, with organic sales growth of about 4 to 5 percent.



Previously, the company expected earnings growth of about 18 to 22 percent and adjusted earnings growth of 5 to 8 percent on net sales decline of about 1.5 to 0.5 percent, with organic sales growth of about 3 to 4 percent.



In Friday's pre-market trading, CHD is trading on the NYSE at $99.10, up $1.42 or 1.45 percent.



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