

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has disbursed €3.47 billion to Ukraine under the defense window of the 90 billion Euros Ukraine Support Loan. The funding is provided in response to Ukraine's urgent military needs, as it continues to require capability support to defend itself against Russia's attacks.



This disbursement covers an additional tranche of the first product schedule on drone procurement. It also includes funding for additional drones, including long-range jet-powered drones, missiles, and Gripen fighter jets. The goal is to help Ukraine quickly secure critical equipment it needs, the European Commission said.



It added that more support for drones, ammunition, air defense and missiles will be approved and disbursed in the coming weeks as a country at war, Ukraine needs critical defense products delivered fast. For Ukraine, this means faster access to equipment that can help protect its airspace and strengthen its defense capacity. For Europe, it means continuing to support a country whose security is directly linked to Europe's own security.



As Russia escalated attacks, the European Union had disbursed billions to Ukraine in recent months. On June 25, the Commission disbursed €3.2 billion to Ukraine under the dedicated Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) program. It then made two further payments under the defense window: €3.9 billion on June 30 and €1.1 billion on July 15.



In 2026 itself, a total of €28.3 billion will be disbursed to support Ukraine's defense industrial capacity. The allocation for 2026 is expected to be finalized by September, by way of adopting the corresponding product schedules, with disbursements to be carried out until the end of 2026.



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