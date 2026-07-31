

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $3.613 billion, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $938 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.



Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $6.491 billion or $3.65 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $16.990 billion from $15.423 billion last year.



AbbVie earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.613 Bln. vs. $938 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.03 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $16.990 Bln vs. $15.423 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 13.87 To $ 14.07



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