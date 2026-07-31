Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Participating in Upcoming August Investor Conferences

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (AMEX:UMAC), a leading manufacturer of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced participation in the following August investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

August 11-12, 2026

15th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics & Power 1x1 Conference

August 17-18, 2026

Sidoti Virtual Conference

August 19-20, 2026

Members of Unusual Machines' executive management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

Institutional investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their capital markets representative.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit unusualmachines.com.

Investor Contact:

investors@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-participating-in-upcoming-august-investor-conferences-1199213