Kingsway Corporation: Kingsway to Report Financial Results for Second Quarter 2026 on Thursday, August 6, 2026

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / (NYSE:KWY) Kingsway Corporation ("Kingsway" or the "Company"), the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses, today announced that it will report financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026, after the close of trading on Thursday, August 6, 2026.
Conference Call Information
Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026
Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: +1 973-528-0011
Participant Code: 141177
Live Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2928/54372
Conference Call Replay Information
Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: +1-919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 5437
Replay Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2928/54372
About the Company
Kingsway Corporation is the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses.
Kingsway owns and operates a collection of high-quality B2B and B2C services companies that are asset-light, growing, profitable, and that have recurring revenues. Kingsway seeks to compound long-term shareholder value on a per share basis via its decentralized management model, its talented team of operators, and its tax-advantaged corporate structure.
Additional Information
Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.
For Investor Inquiries:
Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com
For Company Inquiries:
Kingsway Corporation
Kent Hansen, CFO
(312) 766-2163
khansen@kingsway-financial.com
SOURCE: Kingsway Corporation
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/kingsway-to-report-financial-results-for-second-quarter-2026-on-thur-1199305