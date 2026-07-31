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WKN: A0Q7WP | ISIN: US3794631024 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
30.07.26 | 21:53
7,210 US-Dollar
-0,55 % -0,040
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GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2026 14:36 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Water Resources, Inc.: Global Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend

PHOENIX, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, has declared under its dividend policy a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02533 per common share (an annual dividend rate of $0.30396 per share).

The dividend will be payable on August 31, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2026.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 39 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water service. The company's service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with 19.8 billion gallons recycled since 2004.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a 'Utility of the Future Today' for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks' Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.

To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com

Company Contact:
Michael Liebman
CFO and SVP
Tel (480) 999-5104
Email Contact

Investor Relations Contact:
Ron Both or Grant Stude
Encore Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7450
Email Contact


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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