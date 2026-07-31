

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit increased in June from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Friday.



The trade deficit rose to $10.3 billion in June from $8.2 billion in the same month last year. The shortfall totaled $5.6 billion in May.



Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade shortfall was $4.7 billion.



Exports registered an annual growth of 21.7 percent, and imports were 23.0 percent higher.



During June, the main partner country for exports was Germany, followed by the USA, Italy, and the UK. The country imported more from China and Russia.



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