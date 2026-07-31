

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - (Corrects Company name. 'HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' was incorrectly mentioned earlier)



Hyundai Electric Co., Ltd. (267260.KS), reported higher net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.



For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 822.1 billion from KRW 210.9 billion in the previous year.



Operating income jumped to KRW 1.0399 trillion from KRW 471.5 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 6.3322 trillion from KRW 4.1471 trillion in the previous year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News