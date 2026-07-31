

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bank Of Ireland Group PLC (IRE, BIRG.L, BIRG.DE, BIRG.IR) on Friday posted a rise in net income for the first half of fiscal 2026. For the six-month period to June 30, the lender reported a net profit of EUR 783 million, or EUR 0.78 per share, higher than EUR 608 million, or EUR 0.57 per share, in the same period last year.



Operating profit stood at EUR 951 million as against EUR 712 million a year ago. Total operating income was EUR 2.181 billion, higher than EUR 2.032 billion in the previous year. Net interest income was EUR 1.705 billion, higher than EUR 1.665 billion last year.



From December 31, 2205, the company has recorded an increase in net loans by EUR 1.5 billion to EUR 84 billion, driven by an excellent performance in Ireland, where net loans grew at a 7% annualized rate.



On June 30, 2026, the Group customer deposit volumes stood at EUR 108.5 billion, compared with EUR 107.5 billion as of December 31, 2025, driven by an increase in Retail Ireland volumes of EUR 1.9 billion.



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