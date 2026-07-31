

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Equity markets surged on Friday amidst a surge in chip makers that quelled worries about tech valuations and sustainability of massive spends on artificial intelligence. Optimistic corporate results also boosted sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory after a strong rally a day earlier. Major benchmarks in Europe are also trading with gains. Earlier in the day, major Asian markets finished trading on a positive note. South Korea's KOSPI benchmark dazzled with a surge of close to 18 percent. Samsung rallied 27 percent whereas SK Hynix jumped 30 percent.



Dollar Index rebounded after a 3-day losing streak. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices have surged a little less than 2 percent. Gold has slipped more than a percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mostly negative note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,397.30, up 0.36% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,453.50, up 0.21% Germany's DAX at 25,653.43, up 0.31% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,908.10, up 0.10% France's CAC 40 at 8,543.07, up 0.68% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,376.35, up 0.50% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 64,362.02, up 4.03% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,976.80, up 0.10% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,832.26, up 0.72% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,884.43, up 0.10% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,595.45, up 17.91%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 100.36, up 0.50% EUR/USD at 1.1485, down 0.37% GBP/USD at 1.3420, down 0.34% USD/JPY at 160.43, up 0.56% AUD/USD at 0.7010, down 0.21% USD/CAD at 1.4049, up 0.27%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.697%, up 0.73% Germany at 3.1841%, up 0.52% France at 3.974%, up 0.40% U.K. at 5.0235%, up 0.73% Japan at 2.799%, down 0.11%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $88.29, up 1.62% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $85.11, up 1.82% Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,054.00, down 1.12% Silver Futures (Sep) at $57.88, down 1.92%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $63,670.16, down 1.80% Ethereum at $1,875.49, down 2.40% BNB at $590.34, up 0.42% XRP at $1.07, down 1.09% Solana at $73.49, down 0.86%



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