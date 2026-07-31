

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - East West Ave Acquisition Corp. (EWAVU) priced an initial public offering of 10 million units at $10 each on Friday.



The blank check company said its units will start trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 31, under the symbol 'EWAVU.'



Each unit includes one Class A share and the right to receive one-fourth of a share after a business combination.



Following the split, the common stock and rights are expected to trade separately under the tickers 'EWAV' and 'EWAVR.'



The company has granted underwriters a 45-day option to buy up to 1.5 million additional units.



D. Boral Capital LLC is acting as sole book-running manager of the offering.



The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2026.



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