The partnership will establish a new technology operating model combining the resilience of mission-critical systems with the flexibility of cloud, data and artificial intelligence.

UniCredit, one of Europe's leading pan-European banking groups, Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and IBM have announced a long-term strategic collaboration that establishes the technology foundation supporting UniCredit's growth across the thirteen European markets in which the Group operates.

The companies will work to design a new operating model for banking technology-one that gives UniCredit greater control over its technology evolution while combining the resilience of mission-critical systems with the flexibility of modern digital platforms, enabling continuous innovation.

As part of the agreement, Accenture will acquire from IBM the majority stake in the joint venture that currently manages a significant portion of UniCredit's technology infrastructure. Additionally, IBM will provide modernised technology platforms to UniCredit, including IBM Z, software, and consulting. This agreement is the beginning of a multi-year programme to enhance the bank's underlying systems and operating model.

Today's news is part of UniCredit's broader growth strategy and is intended to set a reference model for the next generation of banking technology in Europe, enabling faster innovation and scaling AI capabilities across the Group.

"Technology is a strategic enabler of UniCredit's growth and transformation," said Ali Khan, Group Digital Information Officer, UniCredit. "Our partnership with Accenture and IBM marks an important milestone in building the next generation of our banking platform-combining the resilience our customers expect with the agility to innovate faster and scale artificial intelligence responsibly across the Group. Together, we are creating the technology foundations that will strengthen our competitiveness, support sustainable growth and deliver lasting value for our customers, colleagues and shareholders."

"This partnership demonstrates how technology can become a strategic growth engine," said Mauro Macchi, Chief Executive Officer of Accenture EMEA. "By bringing together a pan-European footprint, strong execution capabilities and mission-critical technology, we are creating a reinvention model built to scale across markets. Together with UniCredit, we aim to accelerate the adoption of cloud, data and artificial intelligence to unlock new sources of value, create greater value for customers, people and communities."

"Our enhanced collaboration with UniCredit, including both our technology and consulting capabilities, reflects a shared commitment to innovation and transformation," said Ana Paula Assis, Senior Vice President and Chair IBM EMEA APAC. "By combining modern infrastructure with UniCredit's hybrid cloud architecture, we are helping to establish a technology foundation that can support UniCredit's long-term growth while delivering better experiences for its customers."

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals and applicable information and consultation procedures.

About UniCredit

UniCredit is a leading pan-European commercial bank providing best-in-class solutions and services across Italy, Germany, Austria, and Central and Eastern Europe. Our Vision is to be the Bank for Europe's Future. Our Purpose is to Empower Communities to Progress, delivering the best-in-class products and services for all stakeholders, unleashing the potential of our people and our clients across Europe.

We serve over 20 million clients, supported by three Group product factories-Corporate, Individual and Payment Solutions-that ensure best-in-class expertise and scalable solutions across all markets. Our integrated model combines local proximity, deep client understanding and Group-wide capabilities, enabling seamless service and outstanding client experience.

Digitalisation, operational excellence and a strong commitment to ESG principles underpin our journey, helping us deliver sustainable long-term value for clients, communities, employees and shareholders.

About Accenture

Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 799,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com.

Accenture Song accelerates growth and value for our clients through sustained customer relevance. Our capabilities span ideation to execution: growth, product and experience design; technology and experience platforms; creative, media and marketing strategy; and campaign, commerce transformation content and channel orchestration. With strong client relationships and deep industry expertise, we help our clients operate at the speed of life through the unlimited potential of imagination, technology and intelligence.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Accenture Forward-Looking Statement

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "aspires," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "positioned," "outlook," "goal," "target" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, that the collaboration might not achieve its anticipated benefits and risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI, including advanced AI, could harm our business, damage our reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" heading in Accenture plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture's expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260731154709/en/

Contacts:

Armando Barone

Accenture

+39 3485608969

armando.barone@accenture.com

Media Relations Italy

+39 3316989467

accenture.stampa@accenture.com