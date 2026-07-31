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WKN: 853888 | ISIN: FR0000120321 | Ticker-Symbol: LOR
Xetra
31.07.26 | 17:35
387,05 Euro
-1,74 % -6,85
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CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
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385,80387,2518:26
385,75387,2518:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2026 18:10 Uhr
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L'ORÉAL: Availability of the 2026 Half-year Financial Report

Clichy, 31 July 2026 - L'Oréal announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2026.

The 2026 Half-Year Financial Report can be found on www.loreal-finance.com website in the Regulated information section.

This Report includes:

  • The half-year activity report;
  • The summary consolidated financial statements at 30 June;
  • Statutory Auditors' review report on the half-year financial information;
  • The declaration by the person responsible for the Half-Year Financial Report.

"This press release does not constitute an offer of sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our website www.loreal-finance.com.

This press release may contain forecast information. While the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of publication of this press release, they are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to a discrepancy between the actual figures and those indicated or suggested in these statements."

About L'Oréal

For over 115 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 40 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With more than 95,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (ecommerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, perfumeries, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2025 the Group generated sales amounting to 44.05 billion euros. With 22 research centers across 7 regional hubs around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and more than 8,000 Digital, Tech and Data talents, L'Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.

In 2025, L'Oréal has been named the most innovative company in Europe by Fortune magazine, out of 300 companies, in a ranking spanning 21 countries and 16 industries in Europe.

More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

CONTACTS L'ORÉAL

Switchboard

+33 (0)1 47 56 70 00

Individual Shareholders

Angélique FRUCHTENREICH

+33 (0)1 47 56 45 35

Angelique.fruchtenreich@loreal.com

Investor relations

Eva Quiroga

+33 (0)7 88 14 22 65

eva.quiroga@loreal.com

Media

Brune Diricq
+33 (0)6 63 85 29 87
brune.diricq@loreal.com

Christine BURKE

+33 (0)6 75 54 38 15

Christine.burke@loreal.com

For further information, please contact your bank, stockbroker of financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR000012031), and consult your usual newspapers or magazines or the Internet site for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com, the L'Oréal Finance app or call the toll-free number from France: 0 800 66 66 66. 0 800 66 66 66

Attachment

  • CP_2026_RFS_Mise a` disposition_VENG

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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