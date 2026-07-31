

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers have confirmed the first case of Bourbon virus in New York State. The patient, 67-year-old Michael Larkin, was bitten by two lone star ticks while working outdoors in Suffolk County, the New York Post reports.



The rare virus is spread by lone star ticks and can cause serious illness. Its symptoms are similar to those of Lyme disease, including fever, rash, night sweats, and severe headaches. Because of this, doctors may mistake it for other tick-borne illnesses. In Larkin's case, he was treated with antibiotics for Lyme disease, but the Bourbon virus continued to worsen. However, he made a full recovery after spending five days in the hospital.



A study, led by Stony Brook Medicine and published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, suggests the virus may be more common in the region than previously thought.



Bourbon virus was first identified in Bourbon County, Kansas, in 2014. Since then, only a small number of cases have been reported, mostly in the central United States. However, as lone star ticks have spread across much of the Northeast, experts believe the virus could also spread to more people. There is currently no vaccine, no widely available diagnostic test, and no specific treatment for Bourbon virus.



The study authors stated that the findings 'highlight the need for expanded viral surveillance, clinical testing and assay development to improve clinical decision-making and inform tick-borne disease epidemiology and vector management.'



'Without identifying the cause of an infection, the chances of developing accurate diagnostic tests or effective treatments are minimal. That is why it is so important to first understand the true impact of the virus in high-risk areas,' they added.



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