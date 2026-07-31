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WKN: 878372 | ISIN: US2855121099 | Ticker-Symbol: ERT
Tradegate
31.07.26 | 21:44
181,50 Euro
-0,55 % -1,00
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
181,50182,0012:49
181,50182,5031.07.
PR Newswire
31.07.2026 23:51 Uhr
99 Leser
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S&P Dow Jones Indices: Ferguson Enterprises Set to Join S&P 500, replacing Electronic Arts and ADI Global Distribution to Join S&P SmallCap 600, replacing Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500 and S&P SmallCap 600:

  • Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: FERG) will replace Electronic Arts Inc. (NASD: EA) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, August 5. An investor consortium comprised of Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners are acquiring Electronic Arts in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final conditions.
  • ADI Global Distribution Inc. (NYSE: ADIG) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, August 4, replacing Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASD: HTZ) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, August 5. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) is spinning off ADI Global Distribution in a transaction to be completed August 4. Hertz Global Holdings is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector


August 4, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

ADI Global Distribution

ADIG

Information Technology



August 5, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Hertz Global Holdings

HTZ

Industrials



August 5, 2026

S&P 500

Addition

Ferguson Enterprises

FERG

Industrials



August 5, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

Electronic Arts

EA

Communication Services



ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2026 PR Newswire
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