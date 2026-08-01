Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2026) - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) (the "Company" or "PBFG") announces that Supreet Bhullar, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has resigned from her position, effective July 31, 2026.

The Company thanks Ms. Bhullar for her contributions to PBFG and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

PBFG also announces that Kerem Akbas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer, effective July 31, 2026. Mr. Akbas will serve as interim Chief Financial Officer while the Company conducts a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

In addition, the Company announces that Beata Jirava and Olha Yushchenko have resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective July 31, 2026. The Board thanks Ms. Jirava and Ms. Yushchenko for their service and valuable contributions to the Company and wishes them continued success in their future endeavours.

"On behalf of the board and management team, I would like to thank Supreet, Beata and Olha for their dedication and contributions to the Company," said Kerem Akbas, Chief Executive Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer of PBFG. "We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition as we continue executing our strategic priorities and conduct a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer."

About Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. is reimagining the future of food through a diverse portfolio of sustainable ingredients, plant-based solutions, and advancements in agricultural technology. With a focus on environmental stewardship, product excellence, and scalable impact, the Company seeks to empower food manufacturers, partners, and consumers to participate in a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient global food system.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer, the expected transition in the Company's finance function, and other future plans and objectives of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307573

Source: Planet Based Foods Global Inc.