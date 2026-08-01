

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Utah will start accepting applications on Aug. 3 for a new independent medical cannabis pharmacy serving a rural or medically underserved area. The new license, authorized under a 2025 state law, is intended to expand access for patients.



The application window runs through September 2, and the state must issue the license by January 1.



This will be the second independent pharmacy created under House Bill 54, which increased the number of medical cannabis pharmacies statewide while opening the door for operators that aren't tied to large cannabis companies.



To qualify, applicants can't have ownership links to existing medical cannabis pharmacies or production businesses. They also must propose a facility that meets state requirements in one of Utah's designated underserved counties those with populations under 260,000.



The announcement follows the opening of Boojum in Moab, the first independent pharmacy licensed under the law. That store significantly improved access for patients who previously had to travel long distances to obtain medical cannabis.



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