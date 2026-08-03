

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Indonesia will on Monday release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance and July inflation data, highlighting a modest day for Asi-Pacific economic activity.



In May, imports were up 22.16 percent on year and exports sank 5.73 percent for a trade deficit of $1.61 billion. In June, overall inflation was up 0.44 percent on month and 3.34 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.76 percent.



Also, a number of regional nations will see July results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and China.



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